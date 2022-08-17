Read full article on original website
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 18
Amazon Prime Video, here's your horoscope: Stay away from reality dating shows! After less than a week in release, the astrology-based dating competition Cosmic Love has already fallen out of Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies. It follows another dating show flop, The One That Got Away, as Prime Video's biggest misses of the summer. Maybe stick to billion-dollar fantasy epics or action shows about tough guys doing tough things. Or, go with more shows about brave women fighting societal norms, since A League of Their Own is still the No. 1 show. Meanwhile, All or Nothing: Arsenal, which releases new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, returns to the list at the bottom.
hypebeast.com
'Fallout' TV Show Set Photos Surface
After learning that filming for the show is already underway, we now have set photos from Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming Fallout series. Although not much accompanying info has surfaced, fans are already noting how the set looks directly from the games Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. Inspired by the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing sci-fi blockbuster gains sentience on the streaming Top 10
Isaac Asimov is rightly regarded as a titan of science fiction, with many of the principles he embedded in his work still widely-used in the genre to this day. Given that so much of his output was based around the perils of human folly and the advancement of technology, we’d have loved to know what he would have made of I, Robot.
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
EW.com
The best horror series on Netflix
It's built from our twisted dreams, and our collective fears. It thrives in dark places, but can also live right out in the open. And the best joke the horror genre has ever played — and one it returns to again, again, and again — is that you always knew it would get you in the end. Our list of the best horror series on Netflix accesses a lof of the touchpoints that have always made horror scream — trudging zombies hungry for brains, unkillable slashers intent on body count, and cults with the hots for ritualistic murders — but it takes some left turns, too.
Missing 1883? Emily Blunt Stars in New 1800s Western for Amazon — First Look
Missing Yellowstone prequel 1883 and looking for a new Western to fill the void? Allow us to introduce you to The English. Premiering in November, the six-part, 19th Century drama — featuring Emily Blunt in a rare series-regular role — is described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” Co-produced by the BBC, The English tells the tale of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (A Quiet Place‘s Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Sneaky Pete‘s Chaske Spencer), who “come together in 1890...
See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday
Watch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.
‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting
In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ 4K and Blu-ray Release Comes at the Perfect Time
Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures will see the movie's success continue when 'Top Gun: Maverick' receives its hard copy release.
Sylvester Stallone Shows Off Jacked Biceps In Inspiring Message
Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is a true example of how one can achieve anything they set their minds to. In a recent post shared on Instagram, Stallone showed off his jacked biceps with a motivational message. Stallone first gained popularity for his starring role in the 1976 hit movie Rocky....
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
CNET
More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Apple TV Plus
Remember in the early 2000s? Remember the "golden age" of TV?. TV's golden age probably started with The Sopranos in 1999, but it really got rolling with shows like The Wire, Lost and Deadwood in the mid-2000s. Big-time productions that could match Hollywood in terms of budget and scale. But...
