Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
Wolfspeed Reports Q4 Results; Here’s Why the Stock Soared
Wolfspeed has delivered robust fourth-quarter numbers marked by an improved bottom line. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has doubled down on the stock. Shares of silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provider Wolfspeed (WOLF) rose sharply yesterday following the company’s robust fourth-quarter showing. Revenue jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, outperforming estimates by ~$21 million. Impressively, Wolfspeed’s earnings per share of -$0.02 beat estimates of -$0.10. This is the eighth consecutive quarter that WOLF has successfully beaten bottom-line consensus estimates.
Kohl’s Stock is Down after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Kohl’s stock took a significant hit this morning after releasing its Q2 Earnings. While there are some positive signs for Kohl’s going forward, it’s likely a good idea to get out of the storm that’s to come for now. It’s not shaping up to be a...
The Biggest Reason Why Microstrategy is Down Today
Microstrategy fell during Friday’s trading session. The reason behind the drop is fairly simple but has deep ramifications for the company as a whole. There are two sides to Microstrategy (MSTR). The first is the business intelligence tools side, which is actually a lot less popular than the second side – a massive bitcoin (BTC-USD) investor. Microstrategy lost ground because its large bitcoin holdings—around 129,699 as of its last report—lost ground overnight. Bitcoin briefly dropped below $22,000, the latest in a series of drops for the cryptocurrency.
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts
High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
GME vs. BBBY: Which Meme Stock is Less Risky?
Meme stocks get plenty of attention from both retail investors and the media alike, but they generally aren’t worth investing in. The fundamentals of the following two stocks show why investors may be advised to steer clear of all meme names. The investing world has gone through significant changes...
What’s Restricting Alibaba Stock’s Upside Potential?
Alibaba impressed investors with its better-than-expected performance in its most recent quarter. However, macro uncertainty and a soft consumption outlook restrict the stock’s upside potential. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) recently surprised investors with a better-than-expected Fiscal Q1 performance. However, the quarterly beat failed to lift the stock for more than...
Here’s What TipRanks’ Data Tells Us About Retail Stocks’ Earnings
The week witnessed the earnings of some of the largest American retailers. Today we look at two of TipRanks tools to gauge how the recent earnings week for Retailers has been. A majority of American retailers reported earnings this week. Retailers sent out mixed signals, with some beating Wall Street expectations handsomely while a few failed miserably. Undoubtedly, the stock prices of most of these companies had already priced in a weak earnings season.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
While BILL, WEBR, and FL stocks gained in Friday’s early trade, STNE and BBBY slipped. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath &...
Here’s Why Bill.com Stock is Up Over 20% in Pre-Market Today
Bill.com has surprised investors with solid fourth-quarter results and upbeat Fiscal 2023 guidance. Management expects to turn profitable in Fiscal 2023 on a non-GAAP basis. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) surprised investors by reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The provider of cloud-based software solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) beat Wall Street’s expectations on both top and bottom lines. BILL stock is up over 21% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Is Recently Listed Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) a Good Stock to Buy?
In this article, we will learn why automotive services provider Driven Brands could be a good investment option for prospective investors. North Carolina-based Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), which went public in January 2021, is one of the largest automotive services companies in North America. The company’s financial performance has been impressive, and its prospects appear very bright. On TipRanks, analysts, bloggers, hedge funds, and retail investors look bullish, which makes DRVN stock a good investment option.
JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank Stock is Better?
Due to growing fears about a recession, bank stocks have fallen since the beginning of the year despite rising interest rates. As a result, investors may find some attractive valuations in the space if they have to buy and hold until a recession passes. A comparison of the following two big banks shows why one looks better than the other.
Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992.
2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
Now that streaming viewership has overpowered the time spent watching cable TV, Netflix and Disney have a good shot at cashing in on increased cord-cutting. The streaming war does not have a clear winner yet. However, one thing that came out of the streaming war was that in July, for the first time ever, streaming content viewership surpassed that of cable TV in America. Here are two stocks that we think can weather the streaming war and benefit from the rise in cord-cutting.
Marshalls keeps guidance numbers on track but takes a cautious approach
Marshalls had a strong first-half trading performance but is taking a cautious approach to the economy’s inflationary pressures. Despite a slowdown in consumer spending, paving expert Marshalls (GB:MSLH) reported a jump in its revenue and earnings in its half-year results for 2022. The company maintained its full-year guidance numbers...
NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE has delivered a robust Q2 performance on the back of strength in its Cloud vertical. Meanwhile, two Wall Street heavyweights have upped their NICE stakes. Shares of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions provider NICE Ltd. (NICE) are in the red so far today despite robust Q2 earnings results, marked by margin expansion and upbeat guidance.
Garmin Stock: Catering to Trends That Have Yet to Materialize
Following the consumer-driven frenzy of last year, this year’s sales results for Garmin don’t look particularly hot. Nevertheless, GRMN stock is tied to fundamental developments that could augur well for the underlying business. At first glance, technology firm Garmin (GRMN) – which among many other business units, specializes...
