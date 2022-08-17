Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Pencils and Paper program helping Rochester schools
Rochester, N.Y. — The "Pencils and Paper" program is making sure children in need have the proper school supplies before classes begin this fall. The program created by Jewish Family Services provides free supplies for teachers at more than 70 schools with underprivileged students in Rochester. Organizers say the...
13 WHAM
Former Red Jacket student sentenced for bringing loaded gun to school
Ontario County, N.Y. — A 15-year-old admitted bringing a loaded handgun to school back in April. The boy pleaded guilty to several felony charges in Ontario County Court Friday as his mother and grandfather wiped away tears. He was sentenced to 3-9 years. Police say the boy - then...
13 WHAM
Newest RPD officers report for duty
Rochester, N.Y. — It's not easy to be a member of the Rochester Police Department, especially amid rising crime in the city and a short-staffed department, but for some of RPD's newest officers, the job is a dream come true. This year's police department class is finishing up the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mayor Evans extends gun violence state of emergency in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's state of emergency order on gun violence has been extended by Mayor Malik Evans. The mayor issued a proclamation on Thursday saying the state of emergency, which was first put in place on July 21, will remain in effect through at least September 17. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Questions raised by an act of violence
Throughout my life, I have been asked, “What is it like having your grandparents own a funeral home?” It is not something I’ve ever thought about, aside from a couple of times. Growing up next door to Keenan Funeral Home, I have become desensitized to living around...
FL Radio Group
Geneva Town Board to Hold Special Meeting in Late August
A proposed inter-municipal agreement between the towns of Geneva and Waterloo along with the city of Geneva concerning shared services and expenses of the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project will be the subject of a special meeting later this month. The expansion is likely to cost close to...
13 WHAM
Career skills training center in Rochester receives $400,000 grant
Rochester, N.Y. — A program that provides career training for youth in underserved areas is getting a major boost. The Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program (MAPP) is receiving a $400,000 grant to support its operations in Monroe County. The grant is aimed at helping MAPP train more job seekers from...
13 WHAM
Batavia woman sentenced for COVID relief fraud
Rochester, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is heading to prison for COVID-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday that Danielle Tooley, 37, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Tooley applied...
RELATED PEOPLE
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
chronicle-express.com
Lia Bush, a Yates County Distinguished Youth
PENN YAN — A second local youth was recognized with the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Yates County Legislature. Yates County Youth Bureau Director Christine Yonge says the Youth Board was fortunate to receive two nominations this year, who are "examples of young people engaged in community service for several years and someone just getting started." That second youth awardee introduced to the Legislature is Lia Bush, the daughter of Emily Bush.
WHEC TV-10
3 teens arrested on burglary charges
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring and sharing
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a tea party with a purpose. Residents of Cloverwood Senior Living recently combined an afternoon summer tea party with a drive for back to school supplies. Residents who made donations enjoyed an afternoon of hot tea, cookies and assorted finger sandwiches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
WETM
Rochester man sentenced for actions during May 2020 BLM protests
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been given prison time for his actions during a May 2020 protest outside Rochester’s Public Safety Building, court officials announced Wednesday. 28-year-old Dyshika McFadden was given 30 months in prison for his actions during the peaceful Black Lives Matter rally...
13 WHAM
Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence returns for its 11th year Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Christ and Out of the Darkness Ministries hosted its 11th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence at Church of Love on Saturday. The founder, Lucila Matos, a survivor, author, evangelist, and RPD Champlain, convenes the event annual in the City of Rochester to raise awareness of domestic violence in the community.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Push to improve accessibility in Rochester for everyone
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is considered an easy place to get around by most, but not all. Now one group is helping the city better understand how it can make it a place where everyone finds it easy to get where they're going. After fighting in two wars overseas,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
wxxinews.org
Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots
Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
13 WHAM
Attorney General: RPD's fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers justified
Rochester, N.Y. — The shooting death by police of a man last summer in Rochester was not a crime. That's according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) which released a report Friday, more than a year after Timothy Flowers' death. Police say...
13 WHAM
Memorial bike ride in Webster raises awareness on addiction
Webster, N.Y. — Turning pain into a mission to save lives. Dean Lucas lost his son, Lee, to addiction back in 2016. Since then, he's been hosting an annual memorial bike ride to honor his son's life, and raise awareness to the dangers of addiction. "I lost my child...
Comments / 1