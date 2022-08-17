ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno-Gazette Journal

Raising the bar on health infrastructure in Northern Nevada

This opinion column was submitted by Oscar Delgado, chief executive officer of Community Health Alliance and a member of the Reno City Council. Our community has been transformed from the place it was when I was growing up. New businesses have attracted new residents; Reno, Sparks and Washoe County have evolved into a hub of economic growth.
Beyond Van Gogh

KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Reno Aloha Festival Performance.
Nevada Department of Wildlife receives nearly 250 life jackets

The Reno branch of Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, through their charitable division Select Cares, donated nearly 250 new life jackets Friday (August 19) to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. This is the second year in a row Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate has donated life jackets.
More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada

She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced.
Broadway business owners concerned over community center

New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a "Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week.
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor

Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the "harvest of trees" to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
Kiely Rodni: Volunteer scuba team joins search as authorities scale back

It's been two weeks since 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing after a late-night campground party in Truckee, California. Her disappearance triggered a massive search but authorities appear no closer to finding her. Now, the search is being scaled back but volunteer sleuths are doing what they can to keep the case from going cold.Aug. 19, 2022.
New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
Overflow option for new Douglas County youth center

The iNinja Poker Tour is at the Atlantis. This is the area's first big poker tournament since before the pandemic.
School Zone Safety

Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers. The iNinja Poker Tour is at the Atlantis. This is the area's first big poker tournament since before the pandemic.
