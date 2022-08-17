Read full article on original website
Raising the bar on health infrastructure in Northern Nevada
This opinion column was submitted by Oscar Delgado, chief executive officer of Community Health Alliance and a member of the Reno City Council. Our community has been transformed from the place it was when I was growing up. New businesses have attracted new residents; Reno, Sparks and Washoe County have evolved into a hub of economic growth. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Beyond Van Gogh
Reno Aloha Festival Performance.
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
UNR dorm explosion: Argenta reopens, but court case exploring who's to blame is starting.
As students move into a repaired and remodeled college dormitory for the first time since it exploded three years ago, the legal battle over who is to blame has just started. More than 700 students, mostly freshmen, will be living in the University of Nevada, Reno's Argenta Hall when the fall semester starts Aug. 29. "Argenta is back," UNR...
2news.com
Nevada Department of Wildlife receives nearly 250 life jackets
The Reno branch of Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, through their charitable division Select Cares, donated nearly 250 new life jackets Friday (August 19) to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. This is the second year in a row Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate has donated life jackets. “Last year, we...
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
Record-Courier
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Incline Village (Incline Village, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 28 and County Club Drive at around 2 p.m. The crew of the North Lake Fire Protection assisted three people with their injuries on the scene. Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment...
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
KOLO TV Reno
Broadway business owners concerned over community center
New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a "Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
Record-Courier
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
Kiely Rodni: Volunteer scuba team joins search as authorities scale back
It’s been two weeks since 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing after a late-night campground party in Truckee, California. Her disappearance triggered a massive search but authorities appear no closer to finding her. Now, the search is being scaled back but volunteer sleuths are doing what they can to keep the case from going cold.Aug. 19, 2022.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
KOLO TV Reno
Overflow option for new Douglas County youth center
Overflow option for new Douglas County youth center
KOLO TV Reno
School Zone Safety
Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers.
mynews4.com
Smiling with Hope, a beloved Reno pizzeria, selling after 7 years of business
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little pizzeria with a good cause could soon be under new ownership. After seven years, Walter and Judy Gloshinski announcing on FaceBook they are retiring and putting up the beloved Smiling with Hope Pizza for sale. We're reluctantly selling...
