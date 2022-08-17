ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians are urged to conserve electricity today as temperatures could soar to triple digits

By Jason Hanna, Aya Elamroussi, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

The body of a missing hiker has been recovered at Zion National Park after flash floods

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a hiker reported missing when a flash flood struck Zion National Park in southwestern Utah last week, authorities said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, was found dead Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park, National Park Service officials said in a news release.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy