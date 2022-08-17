Californians are urged to conserve electricity today as temperatures could soar to triple digits

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
The body of a missing hiker has been recovered at Zion National Park after flash floods
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a hiker reported missing when a flash flood struck Zion National Park in southwestern Utah last week, authorities said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, was found dead Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park, National Park Service officials said in a news release.
Clayton News Daily
A Texas school district approved limits on books, critical race theory and gender identity
A school district board near Dallas, Texas, has passed a set of policies restricting how race and gender are addressed, including allowing teachers call students by pronouns that do not match their gender identity. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board trustees passed the policies in a 4-3 voter late Monday night...
Clayton News Daily
Federal judge refuses to issue injunction in Georgia's ban on 'line relief' at polling places
(The Center Square) — Opponents of a state voting law say they plan to continue their fight after a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against Georgia's "line relief" ban at polling places. Senate Bill 202, the Election Integrity Act, which lawmakers passed in 2021, included several...
Comments / 0