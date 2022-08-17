Despite being the minority in Colorado, Republicans made up the plurality of voters in the June primary election and had the highest voter turnout of any party. Of the 3.79 million active registered voters in Colorado, only around 957,000 are Republicans, compared to more than 1,069,000 Democrats and nearly 1,647,000 unaffiliated voters. However, 34.5% of the more than 1.2 million ballots cast in June were from Republicans, followed by unaffiliated voters with 34.3% and Democrats with 31.0%.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO