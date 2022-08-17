Read full article on original website
Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting
A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
Orange Line Shutdown Begins, and Wu Says Boston Is Ready to Handle Commuters
The first full day of the historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line began Saturday, and crews were seen working on the transit line at all hours. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says buses are ready to commute students, families and workers that will be heading for the first Monday morning commute without the MBTA Orange Line.
Woman Hit, Killed by Truck Along Route 140 in New Bedford: DA's Office
A woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning while standing outside her car by the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according authorities. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when the victim pulled over her Toyota Avalon by the side of Route 140 North, and was apparently outside her car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her
A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
Haymarket Vendors Feel the Pinch as Orange Line Shutdown Takes Hold
Saturday was only the first full day of disruptions to service along the MBTA's Orange Line, but some businesses are already feeling the effects on their bottom line. Some vendors at Boston's historic Haymarket, for instance, say there's already less money coming in. "It's just singles, I'm barely making any...
2 Teens Injured in Late Night Cambridge Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left two teenagers injured in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police responded to the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a series of gunshots. Police say the two victims -- only identified as men ages 18...
Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham
A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced. Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. "Preliminarily, it appears...
4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Fall From Boston Building Window
A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life Thursday after a fall from a four-story window Wednesday afternoon in Boston. The child is in the hospital in critical condition after the fall from the building on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester and Roxbury line. The boy was playing in...
Former State Trooper Indicted in Superior Court in Deadly 2021 Boston Crash
The case against a former Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Boston last year has moved to superior court with a new indictment this week. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy just days before...
How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza?
Photos and videos posted on social media Thursday show an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. The Braintree Police Department says officers responded around 11:45 a.m. after a Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor of South Shore Plaza in Braintree. Video from the scene shows police...
Boston's Streets Transforming 1 Day Before Orange Line Shutdown Begins
With the 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line just a day away, the City of Boston is rushing to prepare for the major shakeup to the transportation system with an "all hands on deck" effort that will temporarily reshape its streets, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday. The Orange Line's...
Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard
A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
Man Arrested After Lawrence Shooting That Injured 2 Friday Morning
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people Friday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets. They did not say exactly when the shooting took place. Two people suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting....
Man Fatally Shot at Quincy Apartment Complex: DA
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Quincy, Massachusetts, officials announced. Quincy police responded to Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a press from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, and found a man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.
Your Guide to Getting Around Boston During the Orange Line Closure
As the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line quickly approaches, the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line everyday are preparing for service disruptions that will have a major impact on their daily routines. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Orange Line trains will be closed for a...
‘Challenging Time': Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins
The historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line has officially begun. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, marking the beginning of a monthlong, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service on Sept. 18.
Mayor Wu: Commuter Rail Is ‘Probably the Best Alternative' During Orange Line Closure
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rode the MBTA Commuter Rail Saturday afternoon, encouraging T passengers to take advantage of alternative ways to travel that are being offered during the month-long Orange Line shutdown. The mayor rode the Commuter Rail after speaking with news outlets at Roslindale Village Station, during the first...
Some Orange Line Shutdown Signs Show Wrong Start Date: ‘Quite Confusing,' Wu Says
A day before the Orange Line's 30-day shutdown begins, signs were spotted at MBTA stations showing the incorrect start date, an error the MBTA acknowledged Thursday. While the Orange Line will be shut down at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, signs spotted at stations, including by NBC10 Boston at the Community College Station station, showed that the service change will begin Monday, Aug. 22. That's when the partial Green Line shutdown, ending service north of Government Center, begins.
Orange and Green Line Shutdowns: See Shuttle Bus Routes, Street Closures
The streets of Boston are being radically transformed for 30 days as the MBTA Orange Line and part of the Green Line are shut down into mid-September, with shuttle buses being brought in to help replace trains. The closures will condense years' worth of badly needed repair work, officials have...
Fire Breaks Out at Coffee Shop in Somerville's Assembly Row
A fire broke out Saturday at coffee shop in the Assembly Row neighborhood of Somerville, sending clouds of smoke into the air. Firefighters responded to Caffe Nero for the fire, where photos show large flames coming out of the top of the building and smoke billowing into the sky. Information...
