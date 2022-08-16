ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
First Impressions from Preseason Week Two: Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions

The Indianapolis Colts returned to Lucas Oil Stadium, with local fans getting their first impressions of the team this season. The Indy crowd was hyped to see some NFL football. While most starters remained on the sidelines for the game, the backups brought the juice. Some players pushed themselves into the final roster and others may have opened the door for another player.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?

The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
MLB
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA
Shaquille O'Neal Crowns Stephen Curry With The Title Of Best Player In The World: "Nobody Plays Better Than Steph Curry"

The conversation for the best player in the world is often one of the most heated in the world of basketball. For many years, people could just name LeBron James and not necessarily be incorrect as LBJ always had an argument to be the absolute best in the NBA. With LeBron aging and his team struggling, it seems the top spot has been open for the last 2 seasons.
NBA
Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Fans Discuss Which Player Will Follow LeBron James As The Face Of The League: "Steph Ain't The Face Already Beside LeBron?"

Few players have been hyped as much as LeBron James has been ever since he was in high school. The Chosen One was destined for greatness from the age of 15, and he shouldered all that pressure and went on to exceed everyone's expectations. Michael Jordan may still be the GOAT for most people, but many knowledgable people still consider LeBron to be the greatest or second greatest player ever.
NBA
Adrian Wojnarowski Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Not Trade 2 First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are in an encouraging position after franchise centerpiece LeBron James agreed on an extension that will see him play in the purple and gold until he's 40 years old. While it looks like LeBron can defy the laws of aging, it doesn't look like that is enough to convince the Lakers to use all their future picks in a trade splash to add depth to the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
NBA
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."

When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Producing Redeem Team Documentary: "Needed It Yesterday"

The basketball world was blessed with the announcement of a Netflix documentary about the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team, often known as the 'Redeem Team'. The same has been produced by 2 players on that iconic squad: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The Redeem Team was named so after the 2004 Olympic failure for Team USA, where they walked away with a Bronze medal.
