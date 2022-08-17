Read full article on original website
Texarkana Rec center hosting after-school meal program
‘Food from Heaven’ will provide a free after-school meal for Texarkana children 18 and younger.
ktoy1047.com
Police announce date for Trunk or Treat
The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 19, 2022: Attention SAU students and anyone else looking for a job
Southern Arkansas University students – and anyone else looking for a job – there are plenty available in Magnolia and the surrounding areas. We suggest that you look at the website or Facebook page of almost any retailer, restaurant, professional office or industry, or just walk through the front door and ask to visit with the owner or a manager. Full-time, part-time, temporary, special project – jobs are out there. It helps if you have skills pertinent to a particular business. But, we’d venture to say if you fulfill a commitment to show up for work, can pass a drug test (if they give you one or not), and a trainable, almost any place of business in town can find a slot for you. Check them out.
magnoliareporter.com
Virtual Talk with cookbook author Stephanie Thompson set for August 25
Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts at the University of Arkansas will host an online book talk with Stephanie Bennett Thompson of Emerson. She will share details and stories from her cookbook titled “Down South: A Collection of Recipes From My Mother,” from 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday, August 25. This...
magnoliareporter.com
Maddison Graham receives SouthArk scholarship
Maddison Graham of Magnolia, a physical therapist assistance major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Health Sciences Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. She is the daughter of Deandra Stephens and Jeremiah Graham. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
magnoliareporter.com
SouthArk awards scholarship to Carly Downs
Carly Downs, a 2022 graduate of Taylor High School, has accepted a Valedictorian-Salutatorian Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall. She is the daughter of Bill and Dana Downs of Stamps.
swark.today
The Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce holds Ribbon Cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring
The Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring in downtown Hope today. Owner Operator, Sasha Smith is licensed in Therapy Lymphatic Drainage, Wood Therapy and Vacuum Butt Lifting for Body Contouring. Mayor, Don Still was present and said, “I am excited to...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 19
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August 19. Morgan Chamberlain v. Lonnie Harris III. August 17. Married February 19, 2020.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College
Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
cenlanow.com
City Parks in South Arkansas struggle to finalize improvements due to ongoing vandalism
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The El Dorado Parks and Playground Commission is doing everything possible to revamp parks in the city, but the commission is constantly battling vandalism. “It’s very hard to make improvements for the people when the people are vandalizing it,” said Parks and Playground Commissioner Karen Hicks....
magnoliareporter.com
Candlelight vigil will remember victims of overdoses
Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on Wednesday, August 31 in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Awareness...
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
swark.today
Candlelight Vigil Brings Awareness to Drug-Related Overdose
Texarkana— August 17, 2022 – Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on August 31, 2022, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
magnoliareporter.com
J.D. Miller
J.D. Miller, 83, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the CHI-St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana. J.D. was born on January 4, 1939 in Nevada County to the late John Delmer and Ruby Marie (Barksdale) Miller. He and his wife Maxine owned Miller’s Cafeteria for 23 years. He was also an independent contractor for Alcoa and later became the inspector for the City of Magnolia, retiring after 25 years of service.
magnoliareporter.com
Shana Farrer
Shana Farrer, 53, of Rosston passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Magnolia. Shana was born on November 29, 1968 in Magnolia. She was an assistant supervisor at the Dollar General Store in Magnolia. Shana was a wonderful homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was...
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days in New Boston Texas is...
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate early morning carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in South Shreveport. Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. The victim reported that five masked...
magnoliareporter.com
Joyce Ward
Joyce Ward, 66, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
