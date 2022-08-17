ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

ktoy1047.com

Police announce date for Trunk or Treat

The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 19, 2022: Attention SAU students and anyone else looking for a job

Southern Arkansas University students – and anyone else looking for a job – there are plenty available in Magnolia and the surrounding areas. We suggest that you look at the website or Facebook page of almost any retailer, restaurant, professional office or industry, or just walk through the front door and ask to visit with the owner or a manager. Full-time, part-time, temporary, special project – jobs are out there. It helps if you have skills pertinent to a particular business. But, we’d venture to say if you fulfill a commitment to show up for work, can pass a drug test (if they give you one or not), and a trainable, almost any place of business in town can find a slot for you. Check them out.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Virtual Talk with cookbook author Stephanie Thompson set for August 25

Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts at the University of Arkansas will host an online book talk with Stephanie Bennett Thompson of Emerson. She will share details and stories from her cookbook titled “Down South: A Collection of Recipes From My Mother,” from 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday, August 25. This...
EMERSON, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Magnolia, AR
Magnolia, AR
Education
magnoliareporter.com

Maddison Graham receives SouthArk scholarship

Maddison Graham of Magnolia, a physical therapist assistance major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Health Sciences Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. She is the daughter of Deandra Stephens and Jeremiah Graham. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SouthArk awards scholarship to Carly Downs

Carly Downs, a 2022 graduate of Taylor High School, has accepted a Valedictorian-Salutatorian Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall. She is the daughter of Bill and Dana Downs of Stamps.
TAYLOR, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 19

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August 19. Morgan Chamberlain v. Lonnie Harris III. August 17. Married February 19, 2020.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College

Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Candlelight vigil will remember victims of overdoses

Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on Wednesday, August 31 in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Awareness...
TEXARKANA, AR
Education
swark.today

FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
HAMPTON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

J.D. Miller

J.D. Miller, 83, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the CHI-St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana. J.D. was born on January 4, 1939 in Nevada County to the late John Delmer and Ruby Marie (Barksdale) Miller. He and his wife Maxine owned Miller’s Cafeteria for 23 years. He was also an independent contractor for Alcoa and later became the inspector for the City of Magnolia, retiring after 25 years of service.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Shana Farrer

Shana Farrer, 53, of Rosston passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Magnolia. Shana was born on November 29, 1968 in Magnolia. She was an assistant supervisor at the Dollar General Store in Magnolia. Shana was a wonderful homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was...
ROSSTON, AR
KTAL

Shreveport police investigate early morning carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in South Shreveport. Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. The victim reported that five masked...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Joyce Ward

Joyce Ward, 66, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR

