Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts
High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks — with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023
Strategists at big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have warned investors not to buy stocks just yet, despite the recent sustained rally.
tipranks.com
Which UK stocks pay the highest dividends? Try these five top picks
Today, we will discuss five high dividend-paying stocks from the UK market, which make so much sense in the current inflationary environment. Inflation is not going anywhere soon, with inflation hitting double figures for the first time in 40 years in Britain – so could it be a good time to invest in high-paying dividend stocks?
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
tipranks.com
2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)
The stock market might be at a crossroads once again. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some solid gains, mostly across the board, as a rally has taken hold and moderated year-to-date losses on the major indexes. But is this rally running out of steam?. Taking the bearish view of...
tipranks.com
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Bill.com Stock is Up Over 20% in Pre-Market Today
Bill.com has surprised investors with solid fourth-quarter results and upbeat Fiscal 2023 guidance. Management expects to turn profitable in Fiscal 2023 on a non-GAAP basis. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) surprised investors by reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The provider of cloud-based software solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) beat Wall Street’s expectations on both top and bottom lines. BILL stock is up over 21% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Let’s learn why WOLF, PRVA, XP, TXG, and HKD stocks are the major market movers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Wolfspeed, Inc....
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a ‘Top Pick,’ investors should take note.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Britain’s growing dormant cash pile set to be a windfall for charities
The government is expanding a scheme that channels unclaimed money to good causes
tipranks.com
Here’s What TipRanks’ Data Tells Us About Retail Stocks’ Earnings
The week witnessed the earnings of some of the largest American retailers. Today we look at two of TipRanks tools to gauge how the recent earnings week for Retailers has been. A majority of American retailers reported earnings this week. Retailers sent out mixed signals, with some beating Wall Street expectations handsomely while a few failed miserably. Undoubtedly, the stock prices of most of these companies had already priced in a weak earnings season.
tipranks.com
Denbury Stock’s Shares Jumped Yesterday and Could Pop Even More. Here’s Why.
After emerging from bankruptcy in 2020 and becoming debt free recently, Denbury is looking at a strategic transaction. Investors are already cheering the development. Shares of independent energy company Denbury, Inc. (DEN) (GB:0I8A) closed higher yesterday after reports of a possible sale. Shares are now up 45.4% over the past month.
tipranks.com
Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992.
tipranks.com
Two food companies tipped for the top by five-star analyst Stuart Gordon
Analyst Stuart Gordon’s list of rated stocks comprises mainly hospitality and service sector companies. Here, we discuss two stocks on which he is bullish. During a period when businesses are struggling with declining sales and margins, Compass Group (GB:CPG) and SSP Group (GB:SSPG) are experiencing revenue growth – as a result of COVID restrictions being relaxed.
tipranks.com
AO World posts £37m loss but shares soar on 2023 profit forecast
Electrical retailer AO World (GB:AO) has posted a £37m loss for the year to March 31, blaming driver shortages and supply chain inefficiencies – but forecasts profit for the fiscal year 2023. The London-listed group says it expects adjusted core profits of £20-£30 million in the 2023 financial...
tipranks.com
Wolfspeed Reports Q4 Results; Here’s Why the Stock Soared
Wolfspeed has delivered robust fourth-quarter numbers marked by an improved bottom line. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has doubled down on the stock. Shares of silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provider Wolfspeed (WOLF) rose sharply yesterday following the company’s robust fourth-quarter showing. Revenue jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, outperforming estimates by ~$21 million. Impressively, Wolfspeed’s earnings per share of -$0.02 beat estimates of -$0.10. This is the eighth consecutive quarter that WOLF has successfully beaten bottom-line consensus estimates.
tipranks.com
This Week in Crypto: Crypto Slides after Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes
Market loses momentum as troublesome clouds of inflation and a possible recession loom over the horizon. The crypto market capitalization has dropped significantly this week, so has Bitcoin’s market dominance as bears continue fending off bulls. Bitcoin Slips Back below $23,500. After reaching its highest point since June, Bitcoin...
Comments / 0