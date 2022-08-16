ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

theScore

Panthers rookie Corral likely out for season with Lisfranc injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral sustained a Lisfranc foot injury that is likely season-ending, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Corral appeared to suffer the injury after being stepped on during the Panthers' preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday. He...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Fantasy: 2022 Player Rankings (Updated)

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest.
NFL
State
New York State
theScore

Lions' Rourke suffers foot injury in win over Roughriders

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke suffered a foot injury Friday versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders, interrupting the latest standout performance in his breakout season. Team doctors examined Rourke's injury Saturday morning, but he'll require further evaluation. The Lions ruled out Rourke in the fourth quarter. Rourke exited after his leg got...
NFL
theScore

Ravens to sign Demarcus Robinson

Free-agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, his agents told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Robinson met with the Ravens on Friday and agreed in principle to join the team, Rapoport adds. The 27-year-old spent much of the offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders before...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Watson gets 11-game suspension, $5M fine in NFL-union settlement

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5-million fine after the NFL and players' association reached a settlement, the league announced Thursday. He will also be required to undergo evaluation and treatment. The fine will be combined with donations from the NFL and Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Fantasy: 12-team mock draft with analysis after every round

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore staff took part in a 12-team, 12-round mock fantasy draft to offer some insight on what to watch for in each round. This is a half...
NFL
theScore

Report: White Sox, Andrus agree to deal

The Chicago White Sox are signing shortstop Elvis Andrus after the 33-year-old cleared waivers, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The veteran is expected to join the White Sox for the start of a crucial weekend series in Cleveland against the Guardians on Friday, according to Passan. The Oakland Athletics released...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Hader's struggles continue in latest meltdown vs. Nationals

Josh Hader is seemingly broken. The San Diego Padres closer had another terrible outing Friday, failing to record an out against the lowly Washington Nationals during a 6-3 loss. Hader entered the ninth inning with the game tied at three. He began his appearance by walking Victor Robles, then made...
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Josh Naylor talks hockey, return from gruesome injury, and his new swing

Josh Naylor is enjoying a breakout season for the surprising, first-place Cleveland Guardians this summer. The left-handed hitter joined the organization in the summer of 2020, coming over from the San Diego Padres in the Mike Clevinger trade. Making the former 12th overall pick's campaign all the more impressive: it...
HOCKEY
NFL
Football
Sports
theScore

MLB weekend best bets: Red Sox to rebound vs. Orioles

Red Sox (-110) @ Orioles (-110) The Red Sox are quietly playing some solid baseball, having won five of the last seven games - including three of four against division rivals like the New York Yankees and Orioles. They're in a good spot to keep the ball rolling against Jordan...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

How a new approach helped the Guardians arrive ahead of schedule

During the offseason's lengthy lockout, newly hired Cleveland hitting coach Chris Valaika couldn't work with Guardians batters. Club personnel was forbidden from interacting with players. Without any direct contact, Valaika still tried to learn as much as he could about his hitters and how he ought to teach them. He's...
MLB
theScore

Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA at WBC

MLB Network analyst and former major-leaguer Mark DeRosa will manage Team USA at next year's World Baseball Classic, general manager Tony Reagins announced Friday, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. DeRosa made stops with eight clubs in his 16-year career. He posted a .751 OPS with 100 home runs and...
MLB

