Roquan Smith to play out contract with Bears: 'I'm just going to bet on myself'
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith plans to play out his contract after previously requesting a trade amid extension negotiations. "Negotiations are over right now," Smith said, according to team reporter Larry Mayer. "I'm just going to bet on myself like I've always done." Smith returned to practice Saturday for the...
Panthers rookie Corral likely out for season with Lisfranc injury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral sustained a Lisfranc foot injury that is likely season-ending, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Corral appeared to suffer the injury after being stepped on during the Panthers' preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday. He...
Boone furious after Blue Jays deal Yankees 14th loss in 17 games
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is fed up with his club's play. The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 5-2 on Saturday to hand New York its 14th loss in the last 17 games. "We gotta play better. Period," Boone said following the contest, according to ESPN's Marly Rivera.
Fantasy: 2022 Player Rankings (Updated)
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest.
Lions' Rourke suffers foot injury in win over Roughriders
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke suffered a foot injury Friday versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders, interrupting the latest standout performance in his breakout season. Team doctors examined Rourke's injury Saturday morning, but he'll require further evaluation. The Lions ruled out Rourke in the fourth quarter. Rourke exited after his leg got...
Ravens to sign Demarcus Robinson
Free-agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, his agents told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Robinson met with the Ravens on Friday and agreed in principle to join the team, Rapoport adds. The 27-year-old spent much of the offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders before...
Watson gets 11-game suspension, $5M fine in NFL-union settlement
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5-million fine after the NFL and players' association reached a settlement, the league announced Thursday. He will also be required to undergo evaluation and treatment. The fine will be combined with donations from the NFL and Browns...
Fantasy: 12-team mock draft with analysis after every round
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore staff took part in a 12-team, 12-round mock fantasy draft to offer some insight on what to watch for in each round. This is a half...
Boone: Yankees 'should be ticked off' after shutout loss to Blue Jays
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't hold back when asked about his team's 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. "We should be ticked off right now, and we need to start playing better, plain and simple," the manager said, according to SNY. The Yankees were stymied...
Report: White Sox, Andrus agree to deal
The Chicago White Sox are signing shortstop Elvis Andrus after the 33-year-old cleared waivers, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The veteran is expected to join the White Sox for the start of a crucial weekend series in Cleveland against the Guardians on Friday, according to Passan. The Oakland Athletics released...
Hader's struggles continue in latest meltdown vs. Nationals
Josh Hader is seemingly broken. The San Diego Padres closer had another terrible outing Friday, failing to record an out against the lowly Washington Nationals during a 6-3 loss. Hader entered the ninth inning with the game tied at three. He began his appearance by walking Victor Robles, then made...
Josh Naylor talks hockey, return from gruesome injury, and his new swing
Josh Naylor is enjoying a breakout season for the surprising, first-place Cleveland Guardians this summer. The left-handed hitter joined the organization in the summer of 2020, coming over from the San Diego Padres in the Mike Clevinger trade. Making the former 12th overall pick's campaign all the more impressive: it...
MLB weekend best bets: Red Sox to rebound vs. Orioles
Red Sox (-110) @ Orioles (-110) The Red Sox are quietly playing some solid baseball, having won five of the last seven games - including three of four against division rivals like the New York Yankees and Orioles. They're in a good spot to keep the ball rolling against Jordan...
How a new approach helped the Guardians arrive ahead of schedule
During the offseason's lengthy lockout, newly hired Cleveland hitting coach Chris Valaika couldn't work with Guardians batters. Club personnel was forbidden from interacting with players. Without any direct contact, Valaika still tried to learn as much as he could about his hitters and how he ought to teach them. He's...
Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA at WBC
MLB Network analyst and former major-leaguer Mark DeRosa will manage Team USA at next year's World Baseball Classic, general manager Tony Reagins announced Friday, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. DeRosa made stops with eight clubs in his 16-year career. He posted a .751 OPS with 100 home runs and...
