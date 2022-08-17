Earlier this week, participants of the first Flower Mound Junior Leadership Program gathered for orientation. Over the next eight months, the 34 juniors and seniors from Flower Mound High School and Edward S. Marcus High School will learn essential leadership skills to help them enter the workforce and be successful. Each month, local businesses will host the students to give them the ability to meet with leaders in multiple fields, including business, government, healthcare, and more.

