Flower Mound, TX

flower-mound.com

First Flower Mound Junior Leadership Program Begins

Earlier this week, participants of the first Flower Mound Junior Leadership Program gathered for orientation. Over the next eight months, the 34 juniors and seniors from Flower Mound High School and Edward S. Marcus High School will learn essential leadership skills to help them enter the workforce and be successful. Each month, local businesses will host the students to give them the ability to meet with leaders in multiple fields, including business, government, healthcare, and more.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Fellowship Group: Gardening Club

Join fellow gardening enthusiasts to learn-tips and tricks for successful gardens. The Gardening Club also plants and maintains the SIM raised planter gardens and butterfly garden.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

August Special Event: "National Senior Citizen's Day Party"

National Senior Citizen’s Day is Sunday, August 21, so the FMSC is celebrating early! Join SIM friends to celebrate the amazing life and contributions by seniors with lunch and live music. Enjoy a lunch of hamburgers and chips followed by a performance by Doc Gibbs! Sponsored by Healing Hands Healthcare.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

