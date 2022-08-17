ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Day: U.S. peeps first total solar eclipse in 38 years

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1831, Nat Turner launched a bloody slave insurrection in Southampton County, Va., leading to the deaths of 60 people. Turner, an educated minister who considered himself chosen by God to lead his people out of slavery, was hanged. In 1911,...
ASTRONOMY

