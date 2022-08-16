ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe County, KY

wymt.com

One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
Eastern Progress

Update: Crew repairs water main break on Lancaster Avenue

UPDATE: The EKU facilities management staff, along with staff of Richmond Utilities, stopped the leak in the water main with a pipe clamp by 11:15 p.m. on August 18. The hole caused by the break remains to be repaired, but the crew located the hole and repaired it. Bryan Makinen, EKU's associate vice president of public safety and facilities management, commended the crew that helped repair the break: "These guys were headed back to their families when we called, this took them away from family dinners, and they came back without ifs, ands, or buts. . . they are a credit to EKU," Makinen said.
wymt.com

Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wsipfm.com

Officials Continue Search for Two Missing Breathitt Co Residents

Two Breathitt Co women are still missing after being lost in East Kentucky’s floods. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker who have not been seen in over two weeks. Debris and unsteady terrain line the areas the women are suspected to be in as excavators and canine units have been introduced to try and find them. Officials acknowledge there may not be a happy ending to the search but insist the most important thing is to find the victims and ensure an ending is reached.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Letcher County Flood Recovery Update – Wednesday August 17

Jeffrey Justice with Pine Mountain Partnership, a group consisting of the cities of Whitesburg, Fleming-Neon and Jenkins along with the Letcher County Fiscal Court, provides a new update on the Letcher County Flood Recovery. Thanks Jeffrey!. On today’s update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, we learn more about an updated...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Many districts helping furnish Knott Co. Schools after flooding

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County is one of many school districts forced to push back their start dates because of flood damage. “Hindman Elementary had around two foot of water, Knott Central got 4-8 inches, vocational school had around three feet in the classroom area,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Judge Adams offers information about black mold

Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

