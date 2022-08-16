Read full article on original website
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
wymt.com
Pike County officials urge patience on the pavement as commute concerns pile up
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Between raging waters and rush hour traffic, the roads in Pike County have seen a bit of wear in recent weeks. Now, with measures underway to repair, and other factors contributing to delays, officials are asking the public to practice patience on the pavement. “We all...
Eastern Progress
Update: Crew repairs water main break on Lancaster Avenue
UPDATE: The EKU facilities management staff, along with staff of Richmond Utilities, stopped the leak in the water main with a pipe clamp by 11:15 p.m. on August 18. The hole caused by the break remains to be repaired, but the crew located the hole and repaired it. Bryan Makinen, EKU's associate vice president of public safety and facilities management, commended the crew that helped repair the break: "These guys were headed back to their families when we called, this took them away from family dinners, and they came back without ifs, ands, or buts. . . they are a credit to EKU," Makinen said.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
wymt.com
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
WKYT 27
Volunteers from out of state helping families rebuild in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Help is continuing to pour into parts of eastern Kentucky. Clay County wasn’t hit as hard as some places, but still has many homes in need of repair. Volunteers from out of state were inside one home Friday, installing new drywall after they had...
wymt.com
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
wsipfm.com
Officials Continue Search for Two Missing Breathitt Co Residents
Two Breathitt Co women are still missing after being lost in East Kentucky’s floods. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker who have not been seen in over two weeks. Debris and unsteady terrain line the areas the women are suspected to be in as excavators and canine units have been introduced to try and find them. Officials acknowledge there may not be a happy ending to the search but insist the most important thing is to find the victims and ensure an ending is reached.
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Flood Recovery Update – Wednesday August 17
Jeffrey Justice with Pine Mountain Partnership, a group consisting of the cities of Whitesburg, Fleming-Neon and Jenkins along with the Letcher County Fiscal Court, provides a new update on the Letcher County Flood Recovery. Thanks Jeffrey!. On today’s update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, we learn more about an updated...
Lexington lawyers seek to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors denied FEMA aid
Dinsmore and Shohl Law Firm will be setting up a clinic at the Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
Music fills the air as the Berea Celtic Fest returns to Madison County
Music fills the air as the Berea Celtic Fest returns to Madison County
wymt.com
Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
wymt.com
Many districts helping furnish Knott Co. Schools after flooding
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County is one of many school districts forced to push back their start dates because of flood damage. “Hindman Elementary had around two foot of water, Knott Central got 4-8 inches, vocational school had around three feet in the classroom area,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
WTVQ
Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
wymt.com
Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the law enforcement community in one Eastern Kentucky county are mourning the loss of one of their own. In a post on the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say longtime Deputy John Dale III died earlier this week. The post...
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
1039thebulldog.com
Judge Adams offers information about black mold
Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
