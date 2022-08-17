Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Miami Dolphins without several for Raiders game but not Hill
The Miami Dolphins just released their list of players who are not likely to play tonight, or in other words, out, for their preseason home opener. Tonight the Dolphins will take on the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill both are expected to see some plays but how many is a question we can’t answer until they take the field.
Quick turnaround for White Sox, Guardians in finale
The Chicago White Sox do not have much time to savor the flavor of their shutout victory over the Cleveland
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks lose starting offensive lineman to brutal injury in preseason game
During the Seattle Seahawks’ second game of the preseason, starting guard Damien Lewis went down with an injury that brought about an unfortunate scene. One of the goals of the preseason is just to make it out of each game healthy. No NFL team wants to see any player on the roster get hurt, but that’s especially true as it pertains to the limited snaps that the starters play. And unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks were not so lucky to avoid that on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
Miami Dolphins: 3 things to love/hate from preseason Week 2 vs. Raiders
Did you catch the Miami Dolphins second preseason game on Saturday? Here are three things to love and three things to hate about the contest against the Raiders. The Miami Dolphins played the second of three preseason games on Saturday evening as they played host to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the game was an ugly one.
UFC 278: Tyson Pedro knocks out Harry Hunsucker in 65 seconds (Video)
UFC 278: Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker. Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker via KO (strikes), Round 1 – 1:05 at UFC 278 on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT. “I feel like I trained so hard for this fight… To get...
