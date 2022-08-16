FEMA says they are in Kentucky for the long haul to aid residents of Eastern Kentucky who suffered losses from last month’s flooding, with 821 employees now in the state. So far, FEMA says they have approved more than $40.4 million in direct assistance to those who suffered losses, awards that don’t have to be repaid. A total of $32.4 million in Housing Assistance grants to homeowners to bring their damaged properties to a sanitary and habitable condition with $8 million more in Other Needs Assistance, which provides grants to provide applicants for immediate needs such as medical and dental expenses, moving and storage, funeral costs, childcare.

