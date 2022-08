TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.

