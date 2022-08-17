Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants
Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
TMZ.com
Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video, MLBer Told Cops He Was Celebrating Braves Win Before Stop
2:07 PM PT -- New police video shows Ozuna told a cop he had celebrated the Braves' big win over the Mets on Thursday night with a few beers before he was ultimately arrested for DUI on Friday morning. In the footage, you can clearly hear Ozuna tell an officer,...
Yardbarker
Body Outline Taped After Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Injured Going Down Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh fulfilled a goal of his by going down the Milwaukee Brewers’ slide, only to come away with injuries to his right hand/wrist and ribs. After initially going down the slide at American Family Field for the Dodgers’ TikTok account, Vassegh made the climb...
Kid runs onto field during White Sox-Astros game, absolutely basks in the moment
We’ve seen our fair share of drunk adults run onto the field in Chicago in recent years, and the ending usually involves an NFL-style tackle. On Wednesday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field, the equation changed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Dodgers Reporter Breaks Arm, Fractures 6 Ribs In Mishap On Brewers' Slide
9:15 AM PT -- Dodgers star Justin Turner poked fun at Vassegh's misfortune on Thursday morning ... hilariously marking off an outline of the reporter's body up near the slide area. A spin down the famous slide at American Family Field on Wednesday ended up in a trip to the...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Yardbarker
Watch: Dodgers reporter David Vassegh suffers wrist fractures, cracked ribs while going down Brewers slide
The Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 81-35 on the season via Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field and hold the best overall record in all of MLB. However, not everybody associated with the Dodgers is having such a pleasant midweek. As noted by Juan Toribio...
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Wants Craig Kimbrel To Be ‘More Efficient’ & Not Chase Strikeouts
In looking to fill their void at closer after Kenley Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a trade with Chicago White Sox to acquire Craig Kimbrel in exchange for AJ Pollock. Kimbrel joined the Dodgers as the only active pitcher with more career saves than...
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0