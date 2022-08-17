ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Daily Mail

'I got tired of pushing the ball around - it doesn't work': Bullish Emma Raducanu vows to attack at the US Open after 'really positive' week at the Cincinnati Masters, despite her third round exit

Emma Raducanu has decided that if she is going to lose, she's going to go down swinging. That was her message after what the US Open champion described as a 'really positive week' at the Cincinnati Masters, despite her third round defeat against Jessica Pegula. The 19-year-old was defeated 7-5,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu ‘finding best form since US Open’ during Cincinnati run, says Martina Navratilova

Emma Raducanu has found her best form since winning the US Open last September after thrashing both Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, according to 18-time grand slam champion Martina Navratilova.Raducanu completed a magical 24 hours as she dismantled two former grand slam champions in dominant victories, with her 6-4 6-0 win over Williams being backed up by an even more impressive performance in crushing Azarenka 6-0 6-2 in just over an hour.Raducanu’s victory over Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was her first victory over a top-25 player since storming to...
CINCINNATI, OH
golfmagic.com

Former US Open champion reveals ONLY solution for LIV Golf vs PGA Tour

Eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy believes he has a solution to save golf in the wake of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ogilvy, 45, recently hopped on a podcast with The Firepit Collective to discuss the future of the game with Alan Shipnuck and Michael Bamberger.
GOLF
Black Enterprise

Janet Hill, Mother of Former NBA Player Grant Hill Passes Away at 74

An outpouring of love and condolences has been spreading throughout the sports world and beyond toward former NBA player Grant Hill as he is mourning the death of his mother. The former Duke basketball player and current part owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks acknowledged his mother, Janet Hill, passing via his social media account on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was 74.
NBA
SkySports

Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career

Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

It’s Shilese Jones’ time at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

TAMPA — A year ago, Shilese Jones placed 10th at the Olympic Trials, poured her heart out on Instagram and decided she was done with elite gymnastics. After conversations with loved ones, notably her father, she changed her mind. Jones deferred University of Florida enrollment until 2024 because she has designs on the Paris Games.
GYMNASTICS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu says beating Serena Williams 'wasn't easy'

Emma Raducanu said beating her idol Serena Williams "wasn't easy" in what was likely the pair's first and last meeting at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, 17 August.The current US Open title holder overpowered the 23-time Grand Slam Champion, 40, amid her consistency struggles.Ms Raducanu, 19, broke Ms Williams serve twice in the opening set before claiming her 12th win of the season."‘It wasn’t easy, you’re kind of on edge the whole time," Ms Raducanu said."She’s going to come back and you have to be really focused."Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Cincinnati Open: Rafel Nadal says he 'didn't play his best match' after lossElon Musk tweets that he is buying Manchester UnitedLiverpool’s Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez ‘will learn’ from red card
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'How did he hit that?': PGA Tour wows Delaware golf fans with shots they couldn't believe

WILMINGTON, Del. — It seemed hopeless for Max Homa. He was stuck in a sand trap, about 50 feet from the 10th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. Homa had just shanked his approach shot, and he was so mad at himself that he stood there on the fairway doing invisible swings, while his playing partner Jordan Spieth lined up his shot.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Sports

U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Friday

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships continue Friday at 7 p.m. ET with the first of two nights of women’s competition, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles compete on the elite level...
SPORTS
SkySports

Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series

England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
SPORTS
ESPN

Jessica Korda takes 6-shot lead after 2nd round in Spain, also wins team event

SOTOGRANDE, Spain -- Jessica Korda extended her lead to six shots going into the final day of the of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande and also won the team event Friday. Korda shot a 4-under 68 in the second round, a day after carding an 11-under 61 that broke the course record and equaled the lowest round in relation to par ever made on the Ladies European Tour.
GOLF

