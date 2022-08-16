Read full article on original website
Jail officer accused of attacking inmate in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Posey County Jail Officer was arrested and fired Friday after authorities accuse him of official misconduct. The sheriff’s office alleges that Jail Officer Daniel Long battered an inmate on July 9, 2022. This accusation prompted the sheriff’s office to request an investigation from the Indiana State Police. While the […]
Police impersonators try to scam Muhlenberg County residents
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Police Department says they’re received complaints that a police impersonator is calling residents and demanding money. The scam involves someone claiming they work for the police department. “They may use our officers’ real names and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display […]
“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
‘Freedom House’ program could soon come to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Pregnant women and mothers battling addiction in Owensboro and Daviess County will have a new treatment program targeted for next year. Thursday, community leaders welcomed the Volunteers of America’s ‘Freedom House‘ to the area and asked for public support for the project. Freedom House is a residential treatment program designed to […]
Crowded buses trigger uproar of concern in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — School has been in session for only a week and parents are already speaking out in parts of the Tri-State. Concern has grown as a new video has spread across social media showing the over-crowded buses in Daviess County. This wasn’t the first issue the school corporation has come across […]
Jailer Amy Brady to retire from Henderson County Jail
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Amy Brady has announced she will be stepping down from her position as the Henderson County Jailer at the end of the month. Eyewitness News spoke with her earlier Wednesday afternoon. Jailer Brady tells us she will be retiring from her role to spend more time with her family. She has […]
Traffic Safety Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Henderson Kentucky
Buckle up. Don't drive distracted and don't drive under the influence. These are pretty general rules to abide by when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, yet some folks still struggle to do the right thing. Eyes on the Road. You obviously want to keep your eyes on the...
More than 100 grams of meth found in Henderson drug bust with 2 arrests, police say
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has landed two people in jail. The Henderson Police Department says that with some help from the Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, it concluded the investigation on Thursday with the arrests of 42-year-old Kristen Wright and 46-year-old Jeremy Book.
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Steven R. Robinson, 50, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. Court documents say Robinson appeared in the Posey Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. Court documents say […]
Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
$100M sewer upgrades could cost customers in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A sewer rate increase could be coming soon to Regional Water Resource Agency customers in Daviess County. Joe Schepers of RWRA says the increase could help cover costs of upgrading their two water treatment plants. The upgrades are required as part of a Kentucky Division of Water order since their two […]
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
State leaders break ground on new expansion project at Muhlenberg County Airport
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Airport is teaming up with the Madisonville Community College on a new aviation program. “I’m just thrilled that we can do it here in Muhlenberg County,” said Muhlenberg County Airport Board Member, Becky Keith. The Muhlenberg County Airport Board alongside management,...
Social media posts show overcrowding on DCPS bus
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A video and picture of an overcrowded Daviess County Public School bus is going viral on social media. A parent of one of the students on the bus, shared the pictures on Facebook. That parent was Nate Stallings. “I was really upset I can understand...
Cop nearly struck as pursuit begins in Central City
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a pursuit started after a man bolted off and almost hit an officer during a traffic stop. The Central City Police Department says they pulled over Jimmy Bryant shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Authorities say they suspected Bryant was under the influence. According to the police, Bryant took […]
Murder charges start new chapter in family’s tragic saga
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s been a long three years for the family of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. His daughter, Lindsey Griffin, says her own children ask about him frequently, though she hasn’t entirely told them what happened to their grandfather. Griffin says she started the “emotionally draining” process of reliving that fateful night in […]
Madisonville hosting free dental care day
In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday.
