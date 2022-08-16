ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."

Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
NBA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Jae Crowder
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Has A Major Challenge For Kyrie Irving Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season: "If Kyrie Wants To Be One Of Those Dudes That's Getting 200-Plus Million Like A Bradley Beal, Like A Zach LaVine, He's Got To Show Up This Year."

When he's healthy or away from drama, there aren't many players better than Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. He has a perfect skill set, and any team would be lucky to have him on their roster. But the fact remains that over the last few seasons, fans haven't really seen...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Crowns Stephen Curry With The Title Of Best Player In The World: "Nobody Plays Better Than Steph Curry"

The conversation for the best player in the world is often one of the most heated in the world of basketball. For many years, people could just name LeBron James and not necessarily be incorrect as LBJ always had an argument to be the absolute best in the NBA. With LeBron aging and his team struggling, it seems the top spot has been open for the last 2 seasons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undecided#Serbian
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Reveals Some Major LeBron James Requests

Well, it happened: after much speculation, rumor, and some worry from fans, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a huge deal for the team and the four-time champion and it made it clear that the Lakers are all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf

It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bill Russell Once Revealed How He Would Defend Shaquille O’Neal: “I Would Make Him Play Hard Zone… If I Weigh 240 And He Weighs 300, He Has To Carry That Weight Up And Down, The Fatigue Factor Becomes Part Of It.”

When it comes to being the most dominant player ever to play in the NBA, most fans and experts will take the name of Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. From the day that O'Neal entered the league, he started to showcase his incredibly dominant playing style. During the prime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
NBA
Yardbarker

Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Accept It Will Be Difficult To Contend For An NBA Championship In 2023: "They All Know This Year Is Difficult"

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen on hard times just a few seasons after they built an absolute beast of a team and took it to the 2020 championship. In 2021, an injury-riddled season saw the Lakers barely make it into the playoffs and then be eliminated in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. They followed this up with an 11th-place finish in the West last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy