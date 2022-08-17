ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

RTC and CCSD partner up to give students free transportation to school

By Linsey Lewis
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– RTC of Southern Nevada and Clark County School District are partnering to launch the RTC Ride-On program to provide free transportation to and from school for select high school students.

The Ride-On program will provide an option for eligible students to ride RTC transit to and from school free of charge for select CCSD high schools.

In order to be eligible for the RTC Ride-On program, students must live more than two miles from their zoned school. To verify and enroll in the program, students must sign up here or in the school’s main office.

After the verification of eligibility, students will be issued an electronic semester bus pass via email. Once the semester pass expires, RTC will issue a new semester pass for the remainder of the school year.

The schools that are eligible for RTC services are:

(Credit: RTC Southern Nevada)

For more information on RTC’s Ride-On program , click here.

