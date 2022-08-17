Four charged in fight in front of apartment building: University Heights Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter
A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
Woman asleep behind the wheel on I-90 exit charged with OVI: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 9 reported seeing a woman passed out behind the wheel of a silver SUV at the top of the exit ramp to Clague Road from I-90. The driver reportedly had her head on the steering wheel. Officers...
Would-be contractor provides a different kind of quote: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported around noon Aug. 14 that she was not home at the time but had just spoken with a contractor via Ring doorbell camera about an offer to seal their house, undergoing renovations. When she told the man that they already had another company to do the work,...
Woman pelted with drive-by BBs at Planet Fitness: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman reported being shot with a BB gun by occupants of a car that drove by her as she was exiting Planet Fitness Aug. 9. No suspects were identified. A package containing medicine was reported to have been stolen off a resident’s front steps Aug. 8. Theft: Warrensville...
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man is dead after being shot several times in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to Cleveland police. The 28-year-old has not been publicly identified in the shooting that happened at 3 a.m. Saturday on Bohn Road near East 40th Street, according to Cleveland police. Police say no arrests have been made.
Couple face shoplifting charges: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police officers at 7:41 p.m. on July 31 responded to Walmart regarding two suspected shoplifters. A store loss prevention officer said the man and woman went through a self-checkout register and appeared to fail to scan a large number of items. As the couple left the store, the security employee stopped them and escorted them to an office, where the store recovered 44 items that were not scanned in the transaction. The value of the items totaled nearly $40, according to a police reporter. The woman told police they miscounted the amount of baby food in their cart.
Man who wanted to be paid for repairing car is beaten by car’s owner: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
Just after midnight Aug. 16, officers were called to an apartment on a report of a physical disturbance during which one party brandished a gun.
Man racks up parking violations using deceased wife’s handicap placard: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers located a vehicle parked in a handicapped space at the Marcella Arms apartments Aug. 14 and learned that the placard belonged to a deceased woman. The vehicle also had three outstanding tickets for parking violations. A man approached officers and explained that he has health issues and did not...
Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
That’s going to leave a mark -- on the culvert, lawn: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to control, driving under suspension: Grey Fox Run. A Youngstown woman, 33, escaped injury after she lost control of her 2021 Volkswagen, left the roadway and struck a culvert at 10:09 p.m. Aug. 13. She then drove onto the lawn of a home, coming to a stop at the...
Officers help capture armed man wanted for attempted murder in Cleveland: Brook Park Police Blotter
Fleeing & eluding, having an illegal weapon, receiving stolen property: Brookpark Road & West 139th Street. An armed Cleveland man, 18, was arrested at about midnight Aug. 10 after he drove away from a traffic stop.
17-year-old boy shot dead in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in broad daylight Friday, Cleveland police said. The boy has not been identified in the shooting that happened about 2:30 p.m. at East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue, according to Cleveland police. Police have not released any...
Woman senses someone tracking her: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 8:22 p.m. a resident reported her phone was alerting to an Apple AirTag somewhere within her car, and she felt as though someone was tracking her. A search of the car found the AirTag and it was removed. Officers are investigating. Warrant, Wolf Drive. On Aug....
Man is found shot to death in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man was found dead Thursday in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police said. Major Whitley, 41 was found about 8:15 a.m. lying in a yard at a home located on Walton Avenue, near West 38th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Bikes, cars, and juvenile court: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, curfew violation, theft from auto: Turnbury Road, Landerwood Drive. After a Turnbury resident reported an unknown male with a flashlight rummaging through their parked vehicle at 5 a.m. Aug. 11, police arrived to find a Woodmere boy in another car. He was detained until his parents arrived.
Thieves target unlocked cars, one parked inside open garage: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A resident at 7:04 a.m. Aug. 4 reported to police his car was stolen. The man said his wife woke up and found their car missing from inside the garage. He said his wife parked it there at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. She, however, left the keys in the cupholder before going into the home. The resident was unsure whether he shut the garage door. He said he was up until midnight and he did not hear the garage door open at any time during the night. He said the car had two child safety seats inside and an airline credit card. He checked on the credit card and learned it was not used. He canceled the card. The officer did not see any broken glass in the area. A neighboring resident had surveillance cameras and planned to review the video and contact police if there was anything seen on them. The car was listed as stolen.
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours
Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties. A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side. “There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin...
