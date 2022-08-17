My kid was really shy in Kindergarten. So shy that they thought he may have a speech or other problem so the school had him tested. Turns out he's just shy and he wasn't talking because he didn't want too. His vocabulary skills tested at the 98th percentile, meaning that although he rarely talked outside of home, he had a larger vocabulary than 98% of kids his age.
Wow, how much taxpayer money went to that study? Kids who know more do better in school. Who knew?
Funny when my grandson entered Jr high I received a letter from his homeroom teacher saying he had to tone down his language. Having never used any type of off the wall or foul language I was a little confused about her request.When I went to the school to see what she ment by tone down.Her response was most of the students have a hard time understanding him.He does have a habit of talking fast,so I asked her if that was the problem.She said he needs to come down to the other students level because they can't understand a lot of the words he uses. From the age of 2 we gave him a word of the day from the dictionary.He would learn the proper pronunciation how to spell it and how to use it in a sentence.He would have to use that word throughout the day as many times as possible. By the way he was the one in the classroom with 2 learning disabilities.
