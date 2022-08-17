ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky River Casino opens a few weeks earlier than expected

By Laura Haefeli
 4 days ago

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens ahead of the anticipated date 01:26

ELK GROVE -- The Sky River Casino opened a few weeks earlier than the original highly anticipated date.

The traffic in Elk Grove might be the one thing that dampened the mood of anyone trying to go to the casino; it was backed up for miles on Highway 99.

Locals have a high level of excitement because they watched the casino be built from the ground up.

"I got a house here in 2020, and at the same time, the property was being built. So it was kinda cool seeing it being built, and then all of a sudden, in a blink of an eye, it was done," said Randeep Gill.

He continued to speak about the traffic, "I think this is bringing a lot of traffic around, so I don't know how I feel about that. I saw a lot of people parking in our neighborhood. So I don't know how that's going to be."

About 1,700 people are working at the casino, close to the 2,000 people they were looking to hire.

While no official head count was given, from the massive amounts of traffic, it could be in the thousands.

Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open

ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.
Folsom Lake levels dropping fast

As the temperatures rise, the water level at Folsom Lake is on the rapid decline, which has slip renters at Brown’s Ravine getting ready to remove their boats in the coming weeks or even days. Routinely, boaters are required to remove their boats from the docks at Folsom Lake...
