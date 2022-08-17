SHS retains County Cup for 10th year in a row

For the 10th consecutive year, the Sturgis girls’ golf team has possession of the County Cup.

Sturgis and Three Rivers match up annually to play in the event. This year’s match play round was held at Klinger Lake Country Club.

Sturgis improved on its previous nine victories with a 6-0 win on Tuesday.

The event was the first for both teams as high school sports began this week.

Maddy Webb led Sturgis on the day. She won her matchup over Laynie Zabonick with a 5-and-2 victory, she shot a round of 49. The 5-and-2 win meant Webb had a five-hole lead with only two left to play.

Citori Kosmerick posted a 3-and-2 win over Lily Zabonick, she finished with a round of 53.

Three Trojan wins came by a score of 5-and-4. Aspen Hyska defeated Mariah Powell, Hannah Falkenstein beat Taylor Gowan and Mia Martinez won over Maggie Gose.

Falkenstein shot a 51, Hyska carded a 54 and Martinez shot 56.

Even though the round was scored as match play, Sturgis finished with a team round of 207 for the day. The junior varsity squad fired a 264 while Three Rivers posted a 280 total score.

Sturgis got solid scores on the day from the JV squad.

Piper Sterling fired a 57, Gabrielle Netke added a 63. Mackenzie Webb shot 64, Ximena Medina Carmona shot 69, Elyse Little added a 74 while Sandra Soto shot 75 and Marlee Smith shot 82.