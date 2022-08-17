ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
The Independent

Xi Jinping asked Biden to stop Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan, report says

Chinese president Xi Jinping reportedly asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to stop house speaker Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan during a phone conversation in July. Her visit to the self-governed island nation, which China considers part of its territory, sparked backlash from Beijing.China retailiated to Ms Pelosi’s visit on 3 August with military exercises in waters around Taiwan. Ahead of the visit, which made Ms Pelosi the highest-ranking US official to go to Taiwan in 25 years, Beijing had issued repeated warnings and threatened serious consequences if she went to Taiwan.Details of the “sensitive conversation” between Mr Xi...
