Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
East High honors fallen deputy during kickoff of football season
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — East High School dedicated its game Friday night to fallen Deputy Phillip Campas. Campas died July 25, 2021, during a hostage situation related to a domestic violence incident in Wasco. The mass shooting killed Campas and four others, including the shooter. Campas graduated from East...
FFX: Week 1 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highland, Frontier and Chavez kicked off the 2022 high school football season with victories on Thursday and Friday night opens the season for the rest of Kern County schools. The biggest matchup of the week pits local powerhouse Garces Memorial with national powerhouse Los Alamitos. The two teams play Friday at […]
FFX: 2022 high school football season kicks off
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wait is over — high school football is back in Kern County. Week 1 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday for local schools. Game times are all pushed back to 8:30 p.m. because of high temperatures impacting our area. Chavez 26 – Arvin 0, Final Watch highlights […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros drop home opener to Tehachapi
The Burroughs football opened its season home opener with a 52-0 loss to Tehachapi on Friday night. Before the game the Burros football team held a moment to honor former Head Coach Bruce Bernhardi who recently passed away. Head Coach Tom Foisy presented a signed Burros helmet to his wife and daughter, and then received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Burros struggled all game on both ends and by the start of the fourth was playing with a running a clock. Foisy gave his thoughts on his team's performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Fest Fest returns for its third year in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 'Fest Fest 3' kicked off at Jerry's Pizza in central Bakersfield Saturday morning. 30 bands from all genres of music took to the three stages just after 10:00 am and the event runs until midnight. There was also a vendor fair with local art dealers,...
Del Oro HS opens for students for the first time
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the corner of East Panama Lane and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard students at Del Oro High School stepped on campus for the first time. Del Oro is the first new high school in the Kern High School District to open since 2008 and pulls students from South Bakersfield, […]
Bakersfield Now
Local church hosts food drive
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Rock Church hosted its community event in Oildale Saturday morning. The church invited the Kern County community to pick up free food, clothing, and other resources for those in need. 350 people showed up today, which is down from last month. Every third Saturday,...
Bakersfield Californian
Big plays power Highland past Stockdale in season opener, 24-14
With momentum beginning to swing in Stockdale’s favor and Highland clinging to a three-point lead late in Thursday’s season opener, the Scots needed a big play. And on a third-and-10 from their own 21, they got it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: New board members installed at chamber
DELANO — Delano Chamber of Commerce board of directors were installed Aug. 18 at the city courthouse by Judge David Wolf. Taking office were new chairwoman May Zetina, who serves as vice-principal at Almond Tree Middle School, and as chair-elect Sam Munoz. Connie Torres is the vice-chairperson and Silvia...
Bakersfield Californian
Man dies in Park 20th Apartment explosion
The Kern County coroner’s office confirmed Friday a man died last month in a central Bakersfield explosion. Bakersfield man Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was in the Park 20th Apartments on June 30 when a explosion caused a hole in the three-story, 55-room complex for homeless veterans and low-income individuals.
Bakersfield Now
Washington Middle School, Noble Elementary lockdown lifted, student with BB gun arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A student at Washington Middle School was arrested Friday for bringing what appeared to be a firearm to campus. After investigation, the firearm was revealed to be a BB gun, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident prompted Washington and Myra A. Noble Elementary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a pedestrian accident took place at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street. The officials stated that a woman pedestrian was declared dead at [..]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: $16K reward offered for information on Baylee Despot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Baylee Despot, 25 disappeared in April 2018 and the Kern County Secret Witness program is offering up to $16,000 for information that leads to her being found. Despot, a member of the "Bakersfield 3," has not been found since she went missing over four years...
L.A. Weekly
Vicki Arlene Doty Killed in Car Crash on White Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
55-Year-Old Victim Fatally Injured in Auto Collision near Fambrough Drive. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m., near Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located the severely injured woman at...
L.A. Weekly
Linda Joyce Beaty Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 119 [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday morning, Linda Joyce Beaty was fatally struck in a semi-truck accident on Highway 119. The incident was reported around 7:22 a.m., near Buena Vista Road. Crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators said a...
KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
Bakersfield Now
Woman identified in South Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 55-year-old Bakersfield woman died following a crash in South Bakersfield on August 1, according to the Kern County Corner's Office. The coroner said just before 2:50 p.m. Vicki Arlene Doty was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the area of White Lane and Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. She was found by Bakersfield Police officers.
GoFundMe account set up for family of woman killed in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for the surviving daughter of a woman killed last week in central Bakersfield. Christine Medina, 37, was found shot and wounded on 1st Street in Bakersfield on Aug. 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. A few days later, Bakersfield police […]
Comments / 0