New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.

