Manhattan, NY

Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Opinion: a simple solution to Dumbo parking woes

The cobblestone streets of the DUMBO section of Brooklyn have become such a tourist hotspot that some have taken to calling it the new Times Square. But while DUMBO is trendier than Times Square, it is also a residential neighborhood. Congestion in Times Square affects tourists and New Yorkers who make the mistake of trying to drive into that section of midtown Manhattan. The hardships of overcrowding in DUMBO fall entirely and unfairly on people who live there.
BROOKLYN, NY
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
i95 ROCK

NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars

"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Hudson River#Lower Manhattan#Labor Day#Lawns#Urban Construction#Battery Park Montessori#Pine Street School
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs

The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kath Lee

Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York City

New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown

Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct

NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
MANHATTAN, NY

