NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City
The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Opinion: a simple solution to Dumbo parking woes
The cobblestone streets of the DUMBO section of Brooklyn have become such a tourist hotspot that some have taken to calling it the new Times Square. But while DUMBO is trendier than Times Square, it is also a residential neighborhood. Congestion in Times Square affects tourists and New Yorkers who make the mistake of trying to drive into that section of midtown Manhattan. The hardships of overcrowding in DUMBO fall entirely and unfairly on people who live there.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
New York City's 9/11 Tribute Museum closes its doors
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan closed its doors permanently Wednesday after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
thefreshtoast.com
New York Mayor Orders NYPD To Crack Down On Illegal Cannabis Vendors
With recreational cannabis now legal and sales scheduled to launch in the coming months, the mayor said back in early June that he saw no need to crack down on sales in the interim. New York Mayor Eric Adams is not happy about the Big Apple’s prolific illicit cannabis sales...
NBC New York
NYC Reins in Restaurant Sheds, By Just a Few; Mayor Vows ‘Outdoor Dining Here to Stay'
New York City's mayor made an announcement on one of the more polarizing pandemic-era initiatives -- outdoor dining -- as expected on Thursday, though the details may fall flat for critics of the continued program. Eric Adams' update specifically addresses the sheds -- cumbersome parking-spot-blocking rodent attractors to some, lifelines...
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars
"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting New York City
Locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing in the Big Apple.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Fire hits vacant Grossinger's hotel, once a Catskills jewel that became 'Dirty Dancing' inspiration
Firefighters who responded to the scene had to cut through a gate and were hampered by overgrowth and concrete barriers.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dolphins Jumping in the Hudson River in New York City Is Something Else
There's not much you'd expect to see when kayaking in the Hudson River. That is except for the iconic New York City skyline. But ask any New Yorker and they'll tell you how that river is disgusting. And how could any animal live in it? That's why it was so unusual for these kayakers to see what they did in the water.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
insideedition.com
Woman Dies Instantly When Huge Trees Falls on Her in Freak Accident at New York City Swimming Pool
A New York City woman died instantly when a massive tree fell into a swimming pool, where she was floating on an inflatable raft, authorities said. Donna Douglas, 59, lived at the River Terrace Apartments in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, where the huge tree toppled into her building's pool on Monday afternoon.
eastnewyork.com
Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs
The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York City
New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
hypebeast.com
8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown
Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct
NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
