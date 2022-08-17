ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Phys.org

Scientists unravel 'Hall effect' mystery in search for next generation memory storage devices

An advance in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices has been made by an international team of physicists. Antiferromagnets are materials that have an internal magnetism caused by the spin of electrons, but almost no external magnetic field. They are of interest because of their potential for data storage since absence of this external (or "long range") magnetic field means the data units—bits—can be packed in more densely within the material.
Phys.org

How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data

County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
CNN

Chatbots: A long and complicated history

In the 1960s, an unprecedented computer program called Eliza attempted to simulate the experience of speaking to a therapist. In one exchange, captured in a research paper at the time, a person revealed that her boyfriend had described her as "depressed much of the time." Eliza's response: "I am sorry to hear you are depressed."
Phys.org

Spatial-network modeling may offer new path to monitoring political hotspots

An improvement to a computer model may help scientists better predict the future moves of political factions and locate where they might interact with other—often rival—groups, according to Penn State researchers. Predicting those moves could provide an early warning system for potential civil conflicts and violence, they added.
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
Daily Mail

Throwing the boss under the bus! Meta's new AI chatbot BlenderBot 3 calls Mark Zuckerberg 'creepy and manipulative' and says his business practices are 'not always ethical'

Meta's new AI chatbot BlenderBot 3 has some rather strong opinions about its boss, Mark Zuckerberg. In response to questions from journalists, the new chatbot described the CEO as 'creepy and manipulative' and said that his business practices are 'not always ethical'. BlenderBot 3, which gives answers by searching the...
Phys.org

Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star

By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
Phys.org

Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals

Even a relatively small nuclear war would create a worldwide food crisis lasting at least a decade in which hundreds of millions would starve, according to our new modeling published in Nature Food. In a nuclear war, bombs dropped on cities and industrial areas would start firestorms, injecting large amounts...
hypebeast.com

Meta's Own AI Chatbot Says Company "Exploits People for Money"

Meta‘s new chatbot BlenderBot 3 appears to be turning on its own creator, according to the BBC. In a recent exchange between the AI and the British news agency, the chatbot was asked about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to which it answered: “He did a terrible job at testifying before congress. It makes me concerned about our country.” It went on to add that “Our country is divided, and he didn’t help with that at all…His company exploits people for money and he doesn’t care. It needs to stop!”
Phys.org

New model for predicting belief change

A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates...
Phys.org

Mathematical model of animal growth shows life is defined by biology, not physics

Monash University scientists have challenged the conventional wisdom that biological patterns are explained by physical constraints. In a study published today in Science, the researchers present their mathematical model of animal growth which describes how animals devote energy to growth and reproduction as they age and increase in size. "Despite...
TechCrunch

TikTok’s in-app browser could be keylogging, privacy analysis warns

Image Credits: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images. ‘Beware in-app browsers’ is a good rule of thumb for any privacy conscious mobile app user — given the potential for an app to leverage its hold on user attention to snoop on what you’re looking at via browser software it also controls. But eyebrows are being raised over the behavior of TikTok’s in-app browser after independent privacy research by developer Felix Krause found the social network’s iOS app injecting code that could enable it to monitor all keyboard inputs and taps. Aka, keylogging.
Phys.org

50 years ago, NASA's Copernicus set the bar for space astronomy

At 6:28 a.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 1972, NASA's Copernicus satellite, the heaviest and most complex space telescope of its time, lit up the sky as it ascended into orbit from Launch Complex 36B at what is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Initially known as Orbiting Astronomical Observatory...
