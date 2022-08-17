Meta‘s new chatbot BlenderBot 3 appears to be turning on its own creator, according to the BBC. In a recent exchange between the AI and the British news agency, the chatbot was asked about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to which it answered: “He did a terrible job at testifying before congress. It makes me concerned about our country.” It went on to add that “Our country is divided, and he didn’t help with that at all…His company exploits people for money and he doesn’t care. It needs to stop!”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO