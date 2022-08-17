ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Baffled scientists discover 'perfectly aligned' holes punched into the ground 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean that look like human-made excavations

Scientists discovered some unexplained, mysterious holes in the seabed 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean - and asked Facebook users to help them identify the unique indentations that form a straight line. 'Okay Facebookers, time to get out those scientist hats!' they wrote on the National Oceanic...
SCIENCE
DOPE Quick Reads

New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Science
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Surprised After Discovering Significant Carbon Loss in the Laohugou Glacier on the Tibetan Plateau

Tibet is a region holding one of the world's largest carbon sinks through one of its continental glaciers called the Laohugou Glacier No. 12. However, scientists in their new study recently discovered the unprecedented high carbon losses in the glacier located in Nepal's Tibetan Plateau on the northern part of the Himalayas Mountain region.
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

New Research Has Provided a Strongest Evidence the Creation of the Continents Were Formed by a Giant Meteorite

Countless asteroids have struck Earth, leaving behind enormous craters that have scarred the blue planet's surface. One prevalent theory is that the continents of Earth were formed by massive meteorite impacts, which occurred frequently over the course of our planet's four and a half billion-year history and were especially common during the first billion years.
ASTRONOMY

