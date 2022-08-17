ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
forkast.news

Who fared worse in cryptocurrency slump: criminals or legitimate users?

Illicit cryptocurrency transactions fell in dollar terms as token prices slumped in the first half of 2022, but legitimate trades dropped more than twice as much, suggesting criminals are more resilient, though law enforcement is getting better at catching them, according to a report by U.S. data aggregation firm Chainalysis Inc.
dailyhodl.com

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Anticipates Metaverse Platform Launch With Listings on Coinbase, Huobi and MEXC

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) announced listings on several industry-leading exchanges including Coinbase, Huobi Global and MEXC. This is just one of the many developments in the project’s fast-paced evolution, including its upcoming metaverse platform, where users will get to interact with Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) NFTs. Moreover, DYP took center stage at Deep Forest Fest. During this prestigious music festival, DYPians had the great opportunity of meeting the team.
forkast.news

Coinbase would shut down ETH staking under regulatory threat, says CEO

Responding to a hypothetical scenario on Twitter, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company would shut down its Ethereum staking services to preserve the blockchain network’s integrity, in the event of a regulatory crackdown. Fast facts. The hypothetical question was posted on Sunday by Lefteris Karapetsas, founder of...
forkast.news

EU seeks to limit banks’ crypto exposure

European Union (EU) banks with exposure to highly volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin should face higher capital requirements, according to a proposed amendment to a European financial services law. Fast facts. Crypto assets like Bitcoin, which are considered risky and collectively categorized as class 2, would have the highest caution rating,...
NEWSBTC

ABBC Foundation Announces the Launching of Crypto Payment Shopping Mall Buyaladdin

ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency. Here, users can buy a vast range of products while also placing their own items up for sale. Notably, ABBC Foundation’s CEO Jason Daniel also announced that 1 ABBC will amount to $100 when shopping at Buyaladdin.In addition, Buyaladdin is headquartered in the United States of America, and managed by CEO Stanley Park stated that this will be one of a kind shopping experience for crypto lovers across the globe.
tokenist.com

Gemini Launches Crypto Staking Reward Service

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Gemini, a crypto exchange, announced it is launching a crypto staking service on its platform on August 18th. Before this product launched, Gemini users would have to go natively on chain to earn rewards as blockchain validators.
forkast.news

Beyond Ethereum – NFT Legacy for Blockchain | NFT Moments in History Ep. 12

Forkast x CryptoSlam! are proud to present Moments in NFT History — an explainer video series hosted by Forkast’s Joel Flynn that gives you a front-row seat to history-in-the-making. When it comes to technology, few things in history could claim to be as significant as the automobile. It...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $107,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

One of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders just relocated thousands of BTC as the crypto markets witness another sell-off event. The transaction-tracking Whale Alert tells its 2.2 million Twitter followers that one whale sent 5,000 BTC worth $107.98 million from crypto exchange Binance to US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase.
forkast.news

Crypto lender Genesis cuts staff, CEO exits amid executive shuffle

Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis announced its CEO Michael Moro will step down as it reshuffles its executive team, while a 20% layoff of its 260-person workforce is being widely reported. Fast facts. Chief operating officer Derar Islim will take over as CEO on an interim basis, and Moro will advise the...
