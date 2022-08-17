Read full article on original website
Newly discovered magnetic interactions could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Scientists unravel 'Hall effect' mystery in search for next generation memory storage devices
An advance in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices has been made by an international team of physicists. Antiferromagnets are materials that have an internal magnetism caused by the spin of electrons, but almost no external magnetic field. They are of interest because of their potential for data storage since absence of this external (or "long range") magnetic field means the data units—bits—can be packed in more densely within the material.
Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol
Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data
County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
Study: Сollapse of ancient Mayan capital linked to drought
Prolonged drought likely helped to fuel civil conflict and the eventual political collapse of Mayapan, the ancient capital city of the Maya on the Yucatán Peninsula, suggests a new study in Nature Communications that was published with the help of a University at Albany archaeologist. Mayapan served as the...
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
A greener route to blue: New method drastically reduces amount of solvent needed to produce organic dyes
Phthalocyanines are used in renewable energy production, sensing, nanomedicine and more. Researchers at Aalto University have demonstrated how the dye can be produced in a greener way that minimizes high-boiling organic solvents, by using solid-state synthesis instead. Organic (carbon-containing) dyes have important roles in nature. For example, they are responsible...
Why are bigger animals more energy-efficient? A new answer to a centuries-old biological puzzle
If you think about "unraveling the mysteries of the universe," you probably think of physics: astronomers peering through telescopes at distant galaxies, or experimenters smashing particles to smithereens at the Large Hadron Collider. When biologists try to unravel deep mysteries of life, we too tend to reach for physics. But...
Researchers untangle the physics of high-temperature superconductors
When some materials are cooled to a certain temperature, they lose electric resistance, becoming superconductors. In this state, an electric charge can course through the material indefinitely, making superconductors a valuable resource for transmitting high volumes of electricity and other applications. Superconductors ferry electricity between Long Island and Manhattan. They're used in medical imaging devices such as MRI machines, in particle accelerators and in magnets such as those used in maglev trains. Even unexpected materials, such as certain ceramic materials, can become superconductors when cooled sufficiently.
Study sheds new light on materials assembly in confinement
Cramming multiple pairs of shoes into a vacation suitcase, twisting and flipping them into different arrangements to fit every pair needed, is a familiar optimization problem faced by harried travelers. This same problem is well known to engineers—when given a number of objects with a particular shape, how can they be packed into a container? And which pattern will that packing form?
New evidence that water separates into two different liquids at low temperatures
A new kind of "phase transition" in water was first proposed 30 years ago in a study by researchers from Boston University. Because the transition has been predicted to occur at supercooled conditions, however, confirming its existence has been a challenge. That's because at these low temperatures, water really does not want to be a liquid, instead it wants to rapidly become ice. Because of its hidden status, much is still unknown about this liquid-liquid phase transition, unlike the everyday examples of phase transitions in water between a solid or vapor phase and a liquid phase.
European Space Agency is considering major investment in space-based solar power
"It's the stupidest thing ever," Elon Musk said several years ago.
Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics
Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver or iron oxide nanoparticles does not have typical negative side effects and therefore can become a safe alternative to antibiotics in traumatology, surgery and implantology. The results of the work have been published in the journal Applied Surface Science.
Mathematical model of animal growth shows life is defined by biology, not physics
Monash University scientists have challenged the conventional wisdom that biological patterns are explained by physical constraints. In a study published today in Science, the researchers present their mathematical model of animal growth which describes how animals devote energy to growth and reproduction as they age and increase in size. "Despite...
Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star
By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
World could save 700 million metric tons of CO2 if people cycled more, study shows
The world would save nearly 700 million metric tons of carbon pollution each year—more than Canada's annual emissions—if every person adopted the Dutch way of life and cycled on a daily basis, new research showed Thursday. The transport sector currently accounts for a quarter of all fuel-related greenhouse...
Which animals can best withstand climate change?
Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises—and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said biologist...
A fluid interaction inspires a breakthrough in fluid dynamics
It's a little-known fact that tiny particles like blood cells drift sideways when moving past a rough surface, but this quirk has drawn much attention from researchers solving industrial problems. Why? Because if engineers can unlock the rules behind this tiny movement, industries can use them to isolate biological samples,...
Scientists identify O-GlcNAcylation as cause of pancreatic tumor growth by regulating MDH1
Pancreatic cancer is an exceedingly malignant tumor in the digestive system, and its five-year survival rate is little more than 10%. Metabolic alterations are one of the hallmarks of tumor cells. Oncogenic Kras-activated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cells depend heavily on an unconventional glutamine (Gln) catabolic pathway to sustain cell growth.
Compost to computer: Bio-based materials used to salvage rare earth elements
What do corncobs and tomato peels have to do with electronics? They both can be used to salvage valuable rare earth elements, like neodymium, from electronic waste. Penn State researchers used micro- and nanoparticles created from the organic materials to capture rare earth elements from aqueous solutions. Their findings, available...
