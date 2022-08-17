ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Phys.org

Newly discovered magnetic interactions could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow

Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Scientists unravel 'Hall effect' mystery in search for next generation memory storage devices

An advance in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices has been made by an international team of physicists. Antiferromagnets are materials that have an internal magnetism caused by the spin of electrons, but almost no external magnetic field. They are of interest because of their potential for data storage since absence of this external (or "long range") magnetic field means the data units—bits—can be packed in more densely within the material.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol

Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data

County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study: Сollapse of ancient Mayan capital linked to drought

Prolonged drought likely helped to fuel civil conflict and the eventual political collapse of Mayapan, the ancient capital city of the Maya on the Yucatán Peninsula, suggests a new study in Nature Communications that was published with the help of a University at Albany archaeologist. Mayapan served as the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A greener route to blue: New method drastically reduces amount of solvent needed to produce organic dyes

Phthalocyanines are used in renewable energy production, sensing, nanomedicine and more. Researchers at Aalto University have demonstrated how the dye can be produced in a greener way that minimizes high-boiling organic solvents, by using solid-state synthesis instead. Organic (carbon-containing) dyes have important roles in nature. For example, they are responsible...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Researchers untangle the physics of high-temperature superconductors

When some materials are cooled to a certain temperature, they lose electric resistance, becoming superconductors. In this state, an electric charge can course through the material indefinitely, making superconductors a valuable resource for transmitting high volumes of electricity and other applications. Superconductors ferry electricity between Long Island and Manhattan. They're used in medical imaging devices such as MRI machines, in particle accelerators and in magnets such as those used in maglev trains. Even unexpected materials, such as certain ceramic materials, can become superconductors when cooled sufficiently.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Study sheds new light on materials assembly in confinement

Cramming multiple pairs of shoes into a vacation suitcase, twisting and flipping them into different arrangements to fit every pair needed, is a familiar optimization problem faced by harried travelers. This same problem is well known to engineers—when given a number of objects with a particular shape, how can they be packed into a container? And which pattern will that packing form?
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New evidence that water separates into two different liquids at low temperatures

A new kind of "phase transition" in water was first proposed 30 years ago in a study by researchers from Boston University. Because the transition has been predicted to occur at supercooled conditions, however, confirming its existence has been a challenge. That's because at these low temperatures, water really does not want to be a liquid, instead it wants to rapidly become ice. Because of its hidden status, much is still unknown about this liquid-liquid phase transition, unlike the everyday examples of phase transitions in water between a solid or vapor phase and a liquid phase.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics

Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver or iron oxide nanoparticles does not have typical negative side effects and therefore can become a safe alternative to antibiotics in traumatology, surgery and implantology. The results of the work have been published in the journal Applied Surface Science.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mathematical model of animal growth shows life is defined by biology, not physics

Monash University scientists have challenged the conventional wisdom that biological patterns are explained by physical constraints. In a study published today in Science, the researchers present their mathematical model of animal growth which describes how animals devote energy to growth and reproduction as they age and increase in size. "Despite...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star

By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Which animals can best withstand climate change?

Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises—and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said biologist...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

A fluid interaction inspires a breakthrough in fluid dynamics

It's a little-known fact that tiny particles like blood cells drift sideways when moving past a rough surface, but this quirk has drawn much attention from researchers solving industrial problems. Why? Because if engineers can unlock the rules behind this tiny movement, industries can use them to isolate biological samples,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists identify O-GlcNAcylation as cause of pancreatic tumor growth by regulating MDH1

Pancreatic cancer is an exceedingly malignant tumor in the digestive system, and its five-year survival rate is little more than 10%. Metabolic alterations are one of the hallmarks of tumor cells. Oncogenic Kras-activated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cells depend heavily on an unconventional glutamine (Gln) catabolic pathway to sustain cell growth.
CANCER
Phys.org

Compost to computer: Bio-based materials used to salvage rare earth elements

What do corncobs and tomato peels have to do with electronics? They both can be used to salvage valuable rare earth elements, like neodymium, from electronic waste. Penn State researchers used micro- and nanoparticles created from the organic materials to capture rare earth elements from aqueous solutions. Their findings, available...
ENVIRONMENT

