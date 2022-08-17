ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined the branches of the 'Trump Crime Family' on Twitter

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Then President-elect Donald Trump seen with his children (from left) Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr. at the Trump Tower in New York on January 11, 2017. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined on Twitter the "Trump Crime Family."
  • Parnas likened Trump to the "Godfather" and his ex-boss Giuliani to Trump's "consigliere."
  • He also highlighted the roles each Trump family member played in the organization.

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Tuesday weighed in on the "Trump Crime Family," likening the Trumps and their associates to the Mafia.

Parnas is a one-time Trump supporter and Giuliani "fixer" who was convicted in October for his involvement in shadow diplomacy in Ukraine, which led to the former president's impeachment. He has since become a vocal Trump critic.

Trump previously said he didn't know Parnas, prompting the latter to troll Trump and threaten to release a new photo of them together each time the false claim was made.

On Tuesday, Parnas outlined in a Twitter thread a summary of what he thought was the web of Trump-linked individuals whom he compared to ranked members of the Mafia.

In his tweet, Parnas likened Trump to the "Godfather" while designating Giuliani as Trump's "consigliere," or adviser, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as the "underboss."

Parnas then highlighted who he thought were the "capos," short for capo regime, which refers to a ranked captain in the Mafia with significant social status. According to Parnas, these "capos" were Truth Social chief Devin Nunes, Trump confidante Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Ron Johnson, and Rep. Jim Jordan.

Parnas also highlighted 15 GOP lawmakers and conservative media personalities, grouping them under the category of "Trump Family soldiers." He separately grouped another 12 individuals — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — under "Trump Family Associates."

Parnas also weighed in on the roles played by each Trump child and their spouse.

"Trump Family members — @DonaldJTrumpJr — just wants someone to love him," Parnas tweeted. "@EricTrump — can't believe his dad is going to make him the fall guy."

Parnas added that Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner "just want to keep the money they stole."

Representatives of Trump's post-presidential press office and the Trump organization did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment. Insider has also reached out to representatives for Giuliani, Meadows, Nunes, Graham, Johnson, Jordan, and DeSantis for comment.

Parnas is not the first person to liken Trump and his allies to the mob. Earlier this month, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi likened several Donald Trump allies — including Rep. Matt Gaetz and conservative figure Roger Stone — to Mafia members, calling Trumpworld "a criminal organization."

Comments / 66

Mary Manion
3d ago

Everyone who knew Trump eventually turns on him. He does not inspire loyalty or the admiration of those in his inner circle.

23
Citizens for Unity
3d ago

When all of the Trump associates are found guilty or turn states evidence then we can build America back to what she once was

22
Lamont Acoff
3d ago

Another one of trumps inner circle diming him out. The cult still won’t care.

58
Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

