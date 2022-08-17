Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined the branches of the 'Trump Crime Family' on Twitter

Then President-elect Donald Trump seen with his children (from left) Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr. at the Trump Tower in New York on January 11, 2017. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined on Twitter the "Trump Crime Family."

Parnas likened Trump to the "Godfather" and his ex-boss Giuliani to Trump's "consigliere."

He also highlighted the roles each Trump family member played in the organization.

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Tuesday weighed in on the "Trump Crime Family," likening the Trumps and their associates to the Mafia.

Parnas is a one-time Trump supporter and Giuliani "fixer" who was convicted in October for his involvement in shadow diplomacy in Ukraine, which led to the former president's impeachment. He has since become a vocal Trump critic.

Trump previously said he didn't know Parnas, prompting the latter to troll Trump and threaten to release a new photo of them together each time the false claim was made.

On Tuesday, Parnas outlined in a Twitter thread a summary of what he thought was the web of Trump-linked individuals whom he compared to ranked members of the Mafia.

In his tweet, Parnas likened Trump to the "Godfather" while designating Giuliani as Trump's "consigliere," or adviser, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as the "underboss."

Parnas then highlighted who he thought were the "capos," short for capo regime, which refers to a ranked captain in the Mafia with significant social status. According to Parnas, these "capos" were Truth Social chief Devin Nunes, Trump confidante Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Ron Johnson, and Rep. Jim Jordan.

Parnas also highlighted 15 GOP lawmakers and conservative media personalities, grouping them under the category of "Trump Family soldiers." He separately grouped another 12 individuals — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — under "Trump Family Associates."

Parnas also weighed in on the roles played by each Trump child and their spouse.

"Trump Family members — @DonaldJTrumpJr — just wants someone to love him," Parnas tweeted. "@EricTrump — can't believe his dad is going to make him the fall guy."

Parnas added that Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner "just want to keep the money they stole."

Representatives of Trump's post-presidential press office and the Trump organization did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment. Insider has also reached out to representatives for Giuliani, Meadows, Nunes, Graham, Johnson, Jordan, and DeSantis for comment.

Parnas is not the first person to liken Trump and his allies to the mob. Earlier this month, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi likened several Donald Trump allies — including Rep. Matt Gaetz and conservative figure Roger Stone — to Mafia members, calling Trumpworld "a criminal organization."