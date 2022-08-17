Read full article on original website
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Gary Busey is accused of sexual assault during a New Jersey horror conventionCheryl E PrestonMalibu, CA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Related
Toms River School District Cancels Columbus Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Regional School District has canceled Columbus Day. This...
thesunpapers.com
Strawbridge Lake committee goes full steam ahead
The Strawbridge Lake Beautification Committee (SLBC) hosted its 4th annual Moorestown paddle board/kayak race and family festival at Strawbridge Lake this summer, bringing together family and friends. According to co-founder Amy Gravenstine, this year’s fundraiser raised more than $16,000 to help fund installation of an additional floating dock. “It...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
Trentonian
Burlington County Commissioners and Senator Singleton kick off largest County Restaurant Week ever
MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County Restaurant Week is here and bigger than ever. The weeklong celebration of Burlington County’s restaurants, taverns and other eateries kicked off Aug. 14 with more than 70 participants representing a wide variety of different cuisines, ranging from cheesesteaks and wings to fine dining, vegan, Tex-Mex, sushi and fusions.
Expect Delays: I-95/I-295 Lane Closure in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Common calendar, Packet papers, Aug. 19
Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
Atlantic City Airshow returns for 2022: schedule, parking, where to watch
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway
"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
buckscountyherald.com
Residents urged to attend Lambertville City meeting about Closson property
Lambertville, N.J., residents who are concerned about the city’s purchase of the Closson property are being urged to attend a city council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Acme Justice Center on South Union Street. According to Lambertville United, some residents are concerned about what they...
Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!
This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
FBI Crime Stats Show Bucks County’s Safest Places to Live
Nine Bucks County communities make list of safest in Pennsylvania. Bucks County is home to nine of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data from FBI crime statistics. Cities...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot. The Andalusia Historic...
Register News
