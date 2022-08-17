ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesunpapers.com

Strawbridge Lake committee goes full steam ahead

The Strawbridge Lake Beautification Committee (SLBC) hosted its 4th annual Moorestown paddle board/kayak race and family festival at Strawbridge Lake this summer, bringing together family and friends. According to co-founder Amy Gravenstine, this year’s fundraiser raised more than $16,000 to help fund installation of an additional floating dock. “It...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Bordentown, NJ
Government
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
CAMDEN, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County Commissioners and Senator Singleton kick off largest County Restaurant Week ever

MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County Restaurant Week is here and bigger than ever. The weeklong celebration of Burlington County’s restaurants, taverns and other eateries kicked off Aug. 14 with more than 70 participants representing a wide variety of different cuisines, ranging from cheesesteaks and wings to fine dining, vegan, Tex-Mex, sushi and fusions.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Expect Delays: I-95/I-295 Lane Closure in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hillsborough Beacon

Common calendar, Packet papers, Aug. 19

Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!

This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
