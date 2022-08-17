Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney says she plans to end her campaign. Sweeney says she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place following last week’s U.S. House primary as Alaska elections officials continued to count ballots. She was far behind the top finishers, Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, who are already poised to advance to the November general election. Meanwhile, Democrat Pat Chesbro advanced to the November general election in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race and Republican Charlie Pierce advanced in the race for governor.
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn’t gather enough valid voter signatures to put the proposal on the ballot. The lawsuit also claims the ballot measure deals with too many policies in violation of the state constitution. The campaign manager behind the legalization push says the lawsuit is meritless. Missouri’s secretary of state didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
The body of a missing hiker has been recovered at Zion National Park after flash floods
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a hiker reported missing when a flash flood struck Zion National Park in southwestern Utah last week, authorities said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, was found dead Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park, National Park Service officials said in a news release.
Ohio teachers say they won’t end their strike without improvements to miserable classroom environment
The day before classes are scheduled to start, teachers in Ohio’s largest school system say they won’t end their strike without improvements to what they describe as dilapidated schools where a lack of heating and air conditioning has led to miserable classroom environments. Union members in Columbus hit...
Tracking small but growing chances for rain
TODAY: Another copy and paste day for Wednesday with very similar weather to Monday and Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon. TONIGHT: Skies clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid-60s. EXTENDED: By early Thursday morning, clouds are starting to move in from the...
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
