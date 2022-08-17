Effective: 2022-08-20 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Mayes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Delaware, central Mayes, northern Adair and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Rose, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Jay... Chouteau Westville... Locust Grove Salina... West Siloam Springs Colcord... Kansas Spavinaw... Watts Oaks... Hoot Owl Christie... Peggs Rose... Leach Chloeta... Scraper Twin Oaks... Baron MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

