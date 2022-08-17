Broken Water Main Causes Roadway Flooding in West Hills

West Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A water main broke early Tuesday morning flooding a street in the West Hills neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of a broken water main around 2:45 a.m. Aug. 16, on the 7500 block of Royer Avenue. When units arrived to the location, they found water coming from under the street.

LAFD placed yellow tape to block the roadway. The department of water and power was at the location trying to stop the water from gushing down the street.

It is unknown how long the water flowed before it was stopped.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network