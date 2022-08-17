Enough already. You know how many times growing up people did things similar things to me. You learn from it, move on and it makes you stronger. Getting out of control!
These money hungry parents are going to ruin everything fun for their children. There will eventually be no more characters at any theme park, cause they'll all be afraid of getting sued. I am a white grandfather who has taken his children and grandchildren to many parks, characters can say hi to every child. I never got offended when they didn't stop by every child
I have a picture of my ex biting tiggers tail, while he's posing with a black child. He bit his tail, because Tigger refused to pose with my child. We made light of it. NEVER thought it as racism, and never put our child in therapy for it. There are more children then time. They can't make everyone happy! Not everything is about race!!!
Comments / 158