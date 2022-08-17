Californians are urged to conserve electricity today as temperatures could soar to triple digits

Read full article on original website
Would you rip up your lawn for $6 a square foot? Welcome to drought-stricken California
Doreen Jansen looked at the brown hills from her Thousand Oaks home. "My plants are suffering," Jansen said. "The animals, coyotes, rattlesnakes; they are all out in droves. It's dry and unusually hot."
Challenges loom in push for EV charging stations in Georgia
ATLANTA – Georgia’s plan for a network of electric vehicle charging stations crisscrossing the Peach State is in the hands of the Federal Highway Administration. But the state won’t be able to start tapping into $135 million in federal funds set aside to build EV charging stations in Georgia until the General Assembly sets rules for what is now a fledgling industry.
Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency
Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon
A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation
Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges
The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a...
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
An Alabama GOP county chair apologizes for posting an elephant logo with KKK imagery. The local NAACP wants him off the school board
A county NAACP chapter in northern Alabama is calling for the resignation of a school board member and local Republican Party chairman, who says his sharing on social media of a GOP elephant logo that included KKK imagery was unintended. The Facebook page of the Lawrence County Republican Party had...
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education "must"...
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday, two men were killed following a call over a shooting at a property late...
