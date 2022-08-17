Hot comments today: Biden’s new Title IX rules deputize teachers to override parents on gender identity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Biden’s proposed new Title IX regulations make it clear: They’re coming for your children.

The administration ostensibly drafted the rules to protect gay and transgender students from bullying and harassment, but they do nothing of the sort. In reality, President Joe Biden is handing teachers a weapon to subvert parental prerogatives.

And still Biden followers still think he’s doing things that are right and good for our country. He is taking apart the family unit. Taking the rights and authority that parents have over their children away. Our government is going to take all our children and turn them against their parents … and still there are many that will back this tyrant……---K.Smith
All good, I told my daughter, and her Principal, that if they teach their gender confusion agenda in her class, she is to immediately exit the classroom. Right me a ticket Biden! Your NOT teaching that trash to my child! --- Dennis Gunderson
Title IX will go to the Sumpreme Court, and will be overturned. No law can overrule a parent's discretion in child rearing when dealing with gender identity. These people that create such laws need to stand before the Supreme Court and be reprimanded harshly, even fired. The government should never supercede any parent involvement with their child except in the case of actual abuse. Not fake gender abuse scandals.---David Gaiser II
NOBODY backs biden, they just hate Trump more than they love their own country, and apparently their own children. --- Robbie Mealer
Home schooling and or religious schooling are the only sane way for parents to go. The board of education needs to be disbanded , it has lost all sight of what a quality meaningful education should be. The liberalization of our schools are not preparing our children for any kind of meaningful prosperous life after heir schooling is done --- jamie
Government over reach again. People are forgetting that the government works for them. This is horrendous, a publicly elected official that has taken upon himself to take responsibility away from the parents and given it to the state. This is exactly what Adolph Hitler did when he said this, "Parents have no rights. The children belong to the state." During a campaign stop in 2016, candidate Hillary Clinton made this statement, "When it comes to the children, the parents rights are secondary to the rights of the government." This was said at a womans shelter. And she got a resounding applause for that. And now we are seeing the fruits of that thinking of "government over all". Abhorrent and abominable to even think that we are being subjugated by the government. That was never meant to be. My opinions. --- Gerry Gore

gray wolf
3d ago

parents should always be the final decision maker when it comes to their children in all matters. teachers need to concentrate on teaching reading Writing arithmetic history science. leave subjects like morality religion sexuality and gender to the parents that is their domain.

Carol Albertson
3d ago

Biden, has NO AUTHORITY..The majority of "Team Biden" are our representatives in Congress. Help them with their packing..vote them out! Get involved with the school that is in district. Doesn't matter if you have children enrolled..you pay school taxes..Become a frequent and vocal attendee. The other pusher of "TEAM BIDENS" agenda is the NATIONAL TEACHERS UNION..They contribute heavily to the campaign slush funds..The colleges/ Universities and their board of Regents..are also team players..Those teddy bears and blankets come with a price and dogma!

Nicki Collins
3d ago

Just another reason these liberals need taken out of our government...when my child was in school they had a class in evolution and she told me she hated that they were trying to teach children there wasn't a God..I wrote a note to her teacher and demanded she be excused from that class and they let her out for study hall..if they start this in school I would take my child out completely, they are way over stepping their authority..when they don't have any children to teach then they will see that once again their stupidity didn't work..we dont have to accept their evil ways on our children.

