FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public
The Spokane Valley Police Department said Thursday a suspect in a random knife attack was arrested with help from the public. Police reported the victim was stabbed by an unknown assailant on Sprague Avenue on Tuesday.
Motorcycle passenger beats car hood and pulls gun during Tri-Cities road rage on Hwy 395
She thought the car was trying to block them from taking an exit.
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 5: Mother faces her son’s killer
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local mother faced her son’s killer for the first time. Ami Strahan’s son, 15-year-old Sam Strahan, was killed when Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017. Strahan took the stand Thursday in what was the fifth day of Sharpe’s sentencing hearings. Strahan wore a picture of her son while she testified, noting that...
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives searching for unknown suspect in knife attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains security footage of a knife attack. Viewer discretion is advised. Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating a violent attack that took place on Sprague Ave. According to police, an unknown suspect slashed and tried to stab a victim for unknown reasons.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office: Suspect physically placed in handcuffs after resisting arrest
A suspect, wanted on Assault 4 (DV) and Obstructing charges, failed to follow numerous commands and physically resisted arrest as the lone Deputy tried to take him into custody. After requesting emergency assistance, the suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs once additional help arrived. On August 18, 2022, at approximately...
Police searching for suspect after stabbing at house on 37th Street in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local police are currently looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred at a house on 37th Street in Spokane. According to police, one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is currently not in custody, but officers do know who it is and are actively searching for them.
SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
‘I’m sorry’: Freeman school shooter apologizes ahead of sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since opening fire at Freeman High School, Caleb Sharpe apologized for what he did. Sharpe removed his mask on the last day of sentencing hearings to say sorry to his victims. “I’m sorry to the community. I’m sorry to Jordan, Gracie and...
Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will spend 40 years in prison. Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Friday, nearly five years after the shooting. Caleb Shape opened fire at the rural high school in September 2017, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and injuring three girls. For the past week, doctors, witnesses, Sharpe’s family and victims have...
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
‘We remain Freeman Strong’: School district responds to Freeman shooter’s sentence
FREEMAN, Wash. – “We are relieved this case is finally over.”. Superintendent Randy Russell released a statement on behalf of the Freeman School District as school shooter Caleb Sharpe was sentenced Friday. Sharpe will spend 40 years in prison for opening fire at the high school, killing one...
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
PULLMAN, Wash. — A serial rapist who committed crimes across Pullman nearly 20 years ago will spend his life in prison. Kenneth Downing was arrested at a Spokane job site earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in July. Downing committed his crimes between 2003 and...
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
Spokane deputies looking for man accused of brandishing firearm at restaurant employees, open firing at parkgoers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man accused of brandishing a firearm at a group of employees at a downtown Spokane restaurant and firing a round at a group at Riverfront Park moments later. According to the press release, deputies responded to a...
Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
KXLY
Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
pullmanradio.com
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday
The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
KHQ Right Now
Man pleads guilty to killing Jakobe Ford
Spokane County Prosecutors say Michael Lee has pleaded guilty to killing Jakobe Ford. Ford was killing outside a bar in downtown Spokane in 2021. Lee has already been in custody.
