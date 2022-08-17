A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Quincy, Massachusetts, officials announced. Quincy police responded to Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a press from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, and found a man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO