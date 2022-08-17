ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting

A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth

Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened. Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.
WEYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Orange Line Shutdown Begins, and Wu Says Boston Is Ready to Handle Commuters

The first full day of the historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line began Saturday, and crews were seen working on the transit line at all hours. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says buses are ready to commute students, families and workers that will be heading for the first Monday morning commute without the MBTA Orange Line.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Hit, Killed by Truck Along Route 140 in New Bedford: DA's Office

A woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning while standing outside her car by the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according authorities. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when the victim pulled over her Toyota Avalon by the side of Route 140 North, and was apparently outside her car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her

A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Haymarket Vendors Feel the Pinch as Orange Line Shutdown Takes Hold

Saturday was only the first full day of disruptions to service along the MBTA's Orange Line, but some businesses are already feeling the effects on their bottom line. Some vendors at Boston's historic Haymarket, for instance, say there's already less money coming in. "It's just singles, I'm barely making any...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham

A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced. Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. "Preliminarily, it appears...
WAREHAM, MA
NECN

Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State

Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Boston's Streets Transforming 1 Day Before Orange Line Shutdown Begins

With the 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line just a day away, the City of Boston is rushing to prepare for the major shakeup to the transportation system with an "all hands on deck" effort that will temporarily reshape its streets, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday. The Orange Line's...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested After Lawrence Shooting That Injured 2 Friday Morning

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people Friday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets. They did not say exactly when the shooting took place. Two people suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting....
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Man Fatally Shot at Quincy Apartment Complex: DA

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Quincy, Massachusetts, officials announced. Quincy police responded to Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a press from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, and found a man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza?

Photos and videos posted on social media Thursday show an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. The Braintree Police Department says officers responded around 11:45 a.m. after a Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor of South Shore Plaza in Braintree. Video from the scene shows police...
BRAINTREE, MA
NECN

Your Guide to Getting Around Boston During the Orange Line Closure

As the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line quickly approaches, the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line everyday are preparing for service disruptions that will have a major impact on their daily routines. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Orange Line trains will be closed for a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

'Challenging Time': Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins

The historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line has officially begun. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, marking the beginning of a monthlong, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service on Sept. 18.
BOSTON, MA

