These Malaysian and South Asian curry and rice dishes will fire up your palate – in a way that leaves you wanting more. Some days, you just need fire on your tongue and heat in your belly. Spice is addictive. The bold, punchy flavours, when balanced well, is a joy to eat. They make food invariably more appetising, and the best accompaniment to all that curry and gravy is steamed white rice to soak it all up.

