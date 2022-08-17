Read full article on original website
Related
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Time Out Global
Japan is asking its young people to drink more booze
Get this: the Japanese government wants young people to drink alcohol, not less. That’s right: faced with younger generations that drink much, much less than older ones (a whopping 25 percent less, in fact), the country wants to kickstart boozing amongst its youth. So why is Japan desperate to...
ASIA・
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday. But the ministry was also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said. hih/aha
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
5 best non-Japanese curry rice in Tokyo
These Malaysian and South Asian curry and rice dishes will fire up your palate – in a way that leaves you wanting more. Some days, you just need fire on your tongue and heat in your belly. Spice is addictive. The bold, punchy flavours, when balanced well, is a joy to eat. They make food invariably more appetising, and the best accompaniment to all that curry and gravy is steamed white rice to soak it all up.
Time Out Global
Cineworld preparing for bankruptcy after slow ticket sales
The film industry is set for a major blow as UK cinema chain Cineworld is expected to file for bankruptcy. Cineworld is the second-largest cinema chain in the world and operates 751 cinemas across 10 countries, including Regal Cinemas in the United States and Picturehouse cinemas in the UK. A...
Time Out Global
Bad news: a pint of beer could cost £9 in the UK by next year
We know. Everything is expensive and everything sucks. Your parents won’t stop telling you how much they paid for the same stuff back in ‘their day’. Your weekly shop has you wondering if they added a zero by mistake. So the last thing you need is more...
Comments / 0