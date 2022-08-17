ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131XcO_0hK8FehC00

Britain 's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis .

The Consumer Prices Index ( CPI ) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.

Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into a recession, according to the Bank of England (BoE).

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said a wide range of price rises such as in dairy and meat products drove inflation up this month.

“Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants also pushed up inflation in July,” Mr Fitzner said.

“Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year, while air fares also increased.

“The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.”

The rise will come as the energy price cap - which regulates what more than 20 million households pay for their gas and electricity - rises in October. The cap is set to hit around £3,635 according to the latest predictions. It is an 84 per cent rise from today's already record high price cap.

Responding to the announcement, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said getting inflation under control is his “top priority.”

“I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing,” Mr Zahawi said.

“Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37 billion support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIIbD_0hK8FehC00

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that motor fuel prices rose by 3 per cent month-on-month in July, which will help push up inflation.

Experts think, however, that the measure could dip in August before soaring again in September and October.

“Looking ahead, CPI inflation probably eased in August largely due to a 7 per cent or so month-to-month fall in motor fuel prices,” Mr Tombs said.

He added that retailers are expected to slow the pace of their price rises soon, but only for inflation to jump again in October following the energy price cap increase.

“The relief for households will be short-lived, due to the impending 80 per cent or so jump in Ofgem's price cap. This could push up inflation by nearly four percentage points in October,” Mr Tombs said.

Chris Page, who chairs pressure group Railfuture, said: “The government claims that the fare rise will be below inflation, but the devil will be in the detail.

“They won't say what the increase will be, or which fares it will apply to.

“If the government was serious about tackling the cost-of-living crisis it would make rail travel much more affordable and make it easier for people to use cars and planes less.”

Economist David Blanchflower, an external member of the BoE’s interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee from June 2006 to June 2009, said the public were “going to need” greater government assistance.

He told the BBC: “What happened in 2008, what happened in 2020 (is) basically the Treasury stepped in and started to help people in a variety of ways, through the health service, through childcare, through all kinds of things. And that's what we're going to need.”

Comments / 38

citizen B
3d ago

Thankfully in the USA inflation is, according to the president, zero 0% inflation. So fortunate to have a guy like that leading our nation. He and the whole gang he appointed have done a bang up job for our economy and on law and order. World relations are so good too. Sure hope he runs again.

Reply(12)
22
David Gaines
2d ago

inflation in the USA is high because the Biden administration and the Democratic Congress and Joe Biden is draining every dollar they can get before November. Billions of dollars has been passed through Congress. BILLIONS!!!!!HE has ran up the national debt, which is why inflation is out of control.

Reply
17
ch
2d ago

Thank biden and globalists  worldwide for inflation, they are using it to kill off excess population.. Biden is keeping his promise to the UN to depopulate America, and is driving the inflation globally through American policy. BIDEN IS MORE LOYAL TO THE UN THEN THE US.

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Blanchflower
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Price Index#Cost Of Living#Consumer Prices#Business Industry#Uk#The Bank Of England#Ons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy