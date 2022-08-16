Heatwaves across Europe have caused havoc this summer, with many countries suffering their worst droughts in decades.Weeks of high temperatures and a lack of rainfall have meant that water levels have drained in some lakes and rivers.The droughts have caused delays to shipping and caused chaos for farmers, but an unexpected side effect of the hot weather has been uncovering rarely-seen pieces of history beneath bodies of water such as the Dolmen of Guadalperal in Spain, a Second World War bomb in Italy, and dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk in Serbia's Danube.Sign up to our newsletters.

