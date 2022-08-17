Read full article on original website
After Reports Of KOTOR Remake Troubles, Publisher Confirms AAA Game Has Changed Developers
Embracer Group has confirmed that one of its AAA projects has shifted developers for the purposes of helping the title improve its quality. While the Swedish company did not say what this game is, many believe this might be the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. "One of...
Alpha Gameplay for Sega and Creative Assembly's Hyenas Has Leaked
Someone has broken their NDA, as evident by an hour-long Hyenas gameplay footage uploaded to YouTube. It's likely from Hyenas' July alpha and is splashed with watermarks all over the screen. The leak first begins with a tutorial section, a guide that includes how to heal and revive downed teammates...
GTA 6 Can Wait Thanks To This GTA 5 Graphics Mod
The mod scene for GTA 5 has been exciting since the PC release just over seven years ago and is still going strong. This graphics mod for GTA 5 is so impressive, it calls to mind The Matrix Awakens and perhaps provides a glimpse into what GTA 6 might look like.
Quiz: Can You Guess These Games By Their ESRB Rating Descriptions?
The Entertainment Software Rating Board has been around for several decades, acting as the North American game industry's self-regulation division via its age ratings system. But alongside the ratings like E, T, and M, there are much longer descriptions available on the official ESRB website. Figuring out a game by a screenshot or even a description from the back of the box isn't all that tricky, but what about figuring out a game by just reading its rating description? That's the challenge we have for you, with 20 rating descriptions below. They're split up and labeled by release year, and any information that was too much of a giveaway was removed.
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Unlikely To Be Fixed This Week
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer
Learn more about the seven playable characters of Them's Fightin' Herds, a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. The console release will launch with online crossplay support with GGPO rollback netcode on all platforms!
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Launches October 18, Just In Time For Halloween
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 4v1 multiplayer game based on the classic film series, officially has a release date of October 18. Announced earlier this year, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available to preorder on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC starting from today (August 18). The digital preorder gives players early access to Slimer, a custom particle thrower and proton pack, and special clothing colorways. Developer Illfonic also made the Friday the 13th game adaptation, so we can probably expect some similar asymmetrical multiplayer elements.
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
Skull And Bones: Everything We Know About Ubisoft Singapore's Pirate Game
Skull and Bones is the next game from developer Ubisoft Singapore, a studio most well known for supporting Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec when it comes to the mainline Assassin's Creed games. Notably, Ubisoft Singapore played a role in adding naval combat to Assassin's Creed, which--for a while--became a staple of the franchise following Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. And like Black Flag, Skull and Bones is a pirate game with an emphasis on naval combat.
Call Of Duty Season 5 Roadmap Highlights A Volcano Event And New Zombies Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is titled Last Stand, and the content will launch on August 25. Activision confirms Last Stand is the final season for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, and the roadmap includes Warzone events themed around Caldera's volcano and details the final Zombies map. New...
Crash 4 Dev Teases Its Next Project
Toys for Bob, the Activision-owned studio that most recently developed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, has teased a new game. On Twitter, the company asked its followers to name every game that the studio has released over the years, and followed that up with another tweet pointing to an 18th game that has yet to be announced.
Previous PlayStation Exclusive Death Stranding Is Coming To PC Game Pass
After numerous bouts of teasing from the PC Game Pass Twitter, Death Stranding has officially been confirmed to be coming to the service. Recently, the PC Game Pass Twitter changed its profile picture to a shot that is very clearly from Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. It later did so a second time, before officially confirming that the previously Playstation-exclusive game is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23.
Death Stranding Is Coming To PC Game Pass On August 23
Following a few days of teases, the official PC Game Pass account confirmed Death Stranding is coming to the service. We won't have to wait very long to get our hands on it, either, as it arrives next week. Recently, the PC Game Pass Twitter changed its profile picture to...
I Heart Resident Evil 4 (ft. The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, and More!)
Join The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, Caddicarus, The Completionist, Ink Ribbon, DaveControl, and GameSpot's very own Chris Morris, Kurt Indovina, and Jean-Luc Seipke as they discuss just the industry changing Resident Evil 4, and how much they absolutely adored the game. JJ of Residence of Evil, DaveControl, and The...
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Dungeons & Dragons' Upcoming Releases Include Dragonlance, Heist Campaigns, And A Book About Giants
Dungeons & Dragons has a lot coming out in the upcoming year, and during Wizards Presents, new D&D products were revealed. There will be six books released between November 2022 and Fall 2023, and the presentation revealed a little bit of information about each of them. On November 22 on...
What To Expect: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 | GameSpot News
A few weeks after hitting us with Summer Game Fest and its many world premieres, Geoff Keighley is back to host Opening Night Live. This event kicks off the annual European gaming convention Gamescom and Geoff has already teased 30+ games will be shown off. Opening Night Live 2022 will be the first live in-person ONL presentation since 2019, following two years of online-only livestreams. Tickets are available for those attending Gamescom in Cologne, Germany at the event's official website.
Destiny 2 Season 18: Festival Of The Lost And Every Upcoming Event Announced
With Destiny 2 Season 18 arriving next week, the This Week at Bungie post shared a short list of dates players can look forward to. Bungie didn't list a roadmap of Season 18-specific content, but these dates are still significant for PvP and PvE players. First is the returning Destiny...
PC Game Pass Death Stranding Teases Continue To Emerge
It appears Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass, as the service's official Twitter profile image has been updated with a mountain-filled image very similar to the game's own landscapes. The account only added further fuel to the fire when another version also included rain--a crucial element to the Death Stranding story.
Respawn Announces Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Launch Date
Apex Legends Mobile's developers have announced the game's next battle pass will arrive next week. Though the new seasonal battle pass has not yet been named, Respawn has confirmed that Season 2: Distortion will end on August 23 at 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET, with Season 2.5 launching one minute later.
