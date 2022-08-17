Man found murdered in Merced County orchard

A man has been found murdered in an orchard in Merced County, and now deputies are asking for your help to find his killer.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says it received a call about an abandoned car in an orchard on Friday morning.

Deputies discovered the man's body when they arrived in the area of Bloss Avenue and Sycamore Street.

His identity has not yet been released, and the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact it.