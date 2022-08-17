Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut

The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut's larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left

before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies. It just filled

a bunch -- hiring 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto Rico. The Connecticut Education Association President says the

shortage is being exacerbated by low pay. The Federation of Teachers in New Haven, where there are

300 vacancies, says there is a racial aspect to the problem. Says Leslie Blatteau, teachers get paid more in districts with

fewer students of color and a wealthier population. Essential to improving student achievement, she says, is

hiring a certified teacher for every classroom.