Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut's larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left
before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies. It just filled
a bunch -- hiring 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto Rico. The Connecticut Education Association President says the
shortage is being exacerbated by low pay. The Federation of Teachers in New Haven, where there are
300 vacancies, says there is a racial aspect to the problem. Says Leslie Blatteau, teachers get paid more in districts with
fewer students of color and a wealthier population. Essential to improving student achievement, she says, is
hiring a certified teacher for every classroom.
