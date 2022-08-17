ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

‘We are all looking forward to the new school year;’ 24 new teachers at Troy City Schools

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
TROY — Troy City Schools announced they are welcoming 24 new teachers to district during the school year, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” said Chris Piper, Troy City Schools superintendent.

It includes a mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts, according to Piper.

“We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district,” he said. “We look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard, and succeed.”

The first day of school for the district is August 24 for most students, the release said.

“We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching,” said Piper.

Kindergarten students will have a staggered start, while students in grades 10-12 will begin August 25 to allow for the Freshman Focus Day on August 24, the school district said.

